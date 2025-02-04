Dubai’s best experiences await this February

Image for illustative purposes

From Valentine’s Day to half-term breaks, the city is buzzing with events which promise to be unforgettable moments this month. Indulge in kids entertainment for their half-term break, gourmet delights, live entertainment, and special surprises designed to make this month truly magical.

OliOli Tinker Maker Camp

OliOli®, Dubai’s favorite experiential play museum, is excited to announce its ‘Tinker Maker’ Camp from February 10th to 14th, offering morning sessions for children aged 4 to 10. This hands-on STEAM camp features engaging activities like Tinker Tech, Brush Bots, Tri-BOT-Lon, Linkages, and Architectural Engineering, fostering creativity, problem-solving, and design thinking. Kids will also enjoy daily playtime in OliOli®’s interactive galleries, making it the perfect half-term experience. Weekly and daily rates start at Dh1,190 per week or Dh350 per day, with sessions running from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Secure your child’s spot at olioli.ae/half-term-camps or call 04 702 7300

Downtown Views 2 by bnbme Holiday Homes by Hoteliers

Celebrate love in style this Valentine’s Day with a luxurious stay at Downtown Views 2 by bnbme Holiday Homes. Indulge in a wow-mantic escape in a stunning 2-bedroom apartment, complete with a dreamy setup and a spa-tacular couple’s massage designed to spark joy. Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, this exclusive experience starts at just Dh2,499 per night for two guests. Available from February 10th to 16th, 2025, this romantic getaway is perfect for creating unforgettable memories. Book now at reservations@bnbme.me or call 800bnbme (26263) to let love take over!

Gift a Piece of You jewellery collection

Renowned for its unique designs that blend timeless elegance with personal storytelling, Piece of You proudly unveils its highly anticipated Valentine’s Day collection, “Love in Every Detail,” celebrating love in all its forms with meticulously crafted necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings that embody affection, passion, and devotion. Among the highlights is the Dual Harmony Necklace, featuring two elegantly intertwined rings symbolizing deep connections, while heart-inspired designs adorned with diamonds and sapphires capture the universal essence of love. Personalized engravings add an intimate touch, and the collection’s versatile love in all its forms,” said Amreen Iqbal, the creative force behind Piece of You. The collection is now available for order, complete with special packaging and same-day delivery options for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. For more details, visit www.pieceofyou.ae or follow @PieceOfYou.ae on social media.

Fluid Beach Club: Romance by the sea

For a cozy, romantic dinner by the water, Fluid Beach Club presents Romance by the Sea, an unforgettable Valentine’s experience featuring a hand-picked 5-course menu with fresh seafood, vibrant salads, and indulgent desserts, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Palm and Dubai skyline. A live solo performance adds to the enchanting ambiance, making the evening even more special. Couple packages start at Dh999 with soft beverages, Dh1299 with a bottle of Prosecco, Dh1599 with a bottle of Champagne, and Dh2499 for a private cabana with Champagne for an exclusive, intimate experience. Join us on 14 February 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM. For bookings, call +971 4 525 8901 or email fb@th8palm.com.

Envy Restaurant: A Spanish twist on love

Indulge in a Spanish twist on love this Valentine’s Day at Envy Restaurant with a lavish buffet featuring fresh seafood, vibrant salads, rich Spanish-inspired dishes, and decadent desserts, all complemented by live music that enhances the romantic ambiance. Priced at Dh599 per couple, this exclusive dining experience takes place on 14 February 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM. As an extra touch of magic, guests who book the Valentine’s offer at Th8 Palm will have the chance to win a dazzling Kamila Oval Solitaire Ring worth Dh9,500 from Etika Jewels—an exquisite 18K gold piece with a stunning oval lab-grown diamond (F/VS1) and sparkling 3mm diamonds. Whether you’re savoring Spanish flavors at Envy Restaurant or enjoying a beachfront dining experience at Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Palm Beach Resort promises an unforgettable evening where love and elegance come to life. For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 508 1424 or email fb@th8palm.com.

Celebrate love at 20Four Restaurant Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable dining experience at Wyndham Residences, where an exquisite seafood buffet awaits, featuring a lavish selection of culinary delights to tantalize your taste buds. Priced at Dh399 per couple, the experience includes two glasses of sparkling wine to toast to love, romantic Valentine’s welcome drinks, and a soft beverage package to complement your meal. Live entertainment throughout the evening sets the perfect mood, creating a magical ambiance for you and your loved one. Join us on 14 February 2025 from 7 PM to 10 PM at 20Four Restaurant and make this Valentine’s Day truly special. For reservations, call +971 45 81 4333 or email fb.supervisor@wyndhampalm.com. Riva Beach Club celebrates love This Valentine’s weekend, RIVA Beach Club invites guests to celebrate love in all its forms, whether with a partner, friends, or family, against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai coastline. From February 14th to 16th, enjoy complimentary beach and pool access from 10:00 am until sunset, paired with a specially curated Valentine’s menu designed for sharing. For Dh399 per couple, indulge in a selection of five dishes from a thoughtfully crafted 12-dish menu featuring delights like Norwegian smoked salmon on beetroot pancakes, strawberry fig salad, braised boneless short ribs, saffron prawn and mussels risotto, and Cajun chicken or butternut pumpkin tacos, along with a bottle of wine—choose from red, white, rosé, or bubbles. End the meal on a sweet note with decadent desserts, including chocolate raspberry mousse and a heart-shaped Nutella strawberry chocolate pizza. Live DJ entertainment sets the perfect beachside ambiance, and as an added bonus, guests availing the Valentine’s offer receive 50% off a couple’s kayak experience at Ignite. Whether you’re celebrating romance, friendship, or family, RIVA Beach Club offers the perfect setting for great food, company, and vibes. Reserve your spot now for an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration. For bookings, email reservations@riva-beach.com or call 04 430 9466. Rohini by Little Miss India marks the month of love This Valentine’s Day, Rohini by Little Miss India invites couples and food lovers to indulge in a special celebration from February 14th to 16th with a unique À la Carte menu featuring exquisite dishes designed to set the perfect romantic mood. To elevate the experience, guests who make advance bookings will enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on all Champagne and Sparkling Wine bottles, making it the ideal setting for an intimate dinner or a lavish feast. With its carefully curated menu and exceptional drink offerings, Rohini promises an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration. Available all day, bookings can be made by calling +971 4 438 0064