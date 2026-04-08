Dubai 'workation' deals: Hotels offering remote work stays, day passes and long stays

Dubai’s hospitality scene has entered its "workation" era and we’re so here for it. Who doesn't want an “office” that comes with pool access, spa discounts and a skyline or sea view?

Recently, hotels across the UAE have started actively promoting irresistible offers for remote workers and hybrid employees with packages that blur the lines between work and holiday.

So, here are some of the best work-from-hotel offers to check out right now:

Fairmont The Palm

For those who can’t quite switch off but are done with working from the dining table, the Fairmont Workation offers a considered middle ground. Priced at Dh600 per night, it’s tailored to residents and long‑stay guests who want to remain productive while enjoying a change of scenery.

Some of the perks include daily credit, fully redeemable across dining and spa. Guests receive 50 per cent of their stay back as resort credit to spend across the hotel’s restaurants, spa and leisure experiences.

And a little birdie tells us there are possibilities of room upgrades, while early check-in from 9am and late check-out until 7pm help stretch out the stay.

Day Workation at Mashrabiya Lounge

If you prefer to keep your own bed but need a fresh daytime base, the Workation at Mashrabiya Lounge offers just the right solution. Guests can work from the lobby lounge and enjoy 30 per cent off throughout their experience on food, drinks and spa treatments, with generous opening hours from morning until past midnight.

Think of the space as more of a private members’ club than a co‑working hub, with comfortable seating, natural light and reliable service. It’s ideal for solo professionals and small meetings who want hospitality and atmosphere, not just a quick caffeine hit and a power socket.

Deira and Gold District hotels

On the Creek side of the city, a new work-from-hotel cluster in Deira and the Gold District offers an accessible way to upgrade your working week.

A group of midscale and upscale properties is offering day passes from around Dh169, bundling high‑speed Wi‑Fi, coffee or tea, use of pools and wellness facilities, and discounts on food, drinks and spa into one pocket-friendly rate.

For those wanting something more committed, monthly packages from roughly Dh4,999 include serviced accommodation, flexible check‑in and check‑out and family‑friendly perks, making it a practical long‑term workation.

Marina Byblos Hotel

In Dubai Marina, Marina Byblos Hotel is turning remote work routines into something you might actually look forward to. From around Dh3,800 a month, or roughly Dh2,000 for 15 days, guests get a Deluxe Room stay designed around focus and comfort.

Fast, reliable Internet and a relaxed space to work are paired with 30 per cent off food and drinks, laundry savings, plus spa and salon discounts. With pool and gym access, kids under 12 staying free and the beach and metro within walking distance, what else could you possibly need?

Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights

In Barsha Heights, Grand Millennium Dubai is offering a 24‑hour stay priced around Dh449, with the full amount redeemable against food and beverages during your time at the hotel.

So, when you consider breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks and dinner, the room is a value‑add rather than the main expense. Additionally, guests can also benefit from additional savings on dining and spa.