Whale shark spotted near Dubai waterfront restaurant surprises diners

Visitors at Dubai's waterfront may have witnessed an unusual marine guest this week after popular restaurant 3 Fils shared footage of what appears to be a whale shark swimming near its location.

The restaurant posted an Instagram Story showing the large spotted fish gliding through the water beside the pier, captioning it: "Unexpected visitor! polka whale shark."

The sighting quickly caught attention online, with viewers noting the animal's distinctive white spots and broad head, features commonly associated with whale sharks.

Whale sharks are the world's largest fish species and are considered harmless to humans. They are occasionally spotted in UAE waters, particularly during periods when food sources attract them closer to the coast.

While sightings are more commonly reported offshore, encounters near busy waterfront areas and restaurants remain relatively rare, making the appearance a surprise for diners and passers-by.

The restaurant did not specify when the footage was recorded, but the video was shared on Monday through its social media account.