Dubai: Transform your home with these smart devices

Did you know that over 70 per cent of UAE residents live in rented accommodations? If you’re one of them, have you ever wished your rented home felt more personalised or high-tech? Smart home gadgets are making it easier than ever for tenants to enjoy the perks of a tech-savvy lifestyle without spending a fortune or making permanent changes. With affordable, smart tech options, you can enhance your living experience while adapting to the unique challenges of renting in the UAE. Let’s explore some top smart home gadgets perfect for renters, because they are easy to install, use and move with.

Amazon Echo (4th Generation)

Imagine coming home after a long day in Dubai traffic and turning on relaxing music or adjusting your lighting with a simple command. The Amazon Echo (4th Generation), available on Amazon.ae for approximately Dh400, is a versatile hub for smart home devices. Simply plug it in, connect to your Wi-Fi, and start controlling everything from lights to music with just your voice.This device not only adds convenience but also elevates your home’s ambiance without requiring any permanent changes.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

For those seeking an extra layer of security, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a fantastic choice. This battery-operated smart doorbell features a high-definition camera with night vision, allowing you to see who is at your door from anywhere. It’s perfect for UAE residents who often travel or have busy schedules. Available at local retailers like Carrefour and Sharaf DG, it’s easy to install and doesn’t require any wiring, making it an ideal solution for tenants. Available for Dh499 at Jumbo.ae

Wyze Plug

The Wyze Plug is a simple yet effective device that turns any electronic device into a smart one. Just plug it into an outlet, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and use your phone to control it remotely. Whether you want to automate your lamps or manage your home appliances, the Wyze Plug offers a convenient and affordable solution. It’s particularly handy for saving on electricity during the hot summer months by scheduling devices to switch off automatically. You can find it on Amazon.ae for Dh113.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim with Energy Monitoring

This smart plug from TP-Link, available for approximately Dh120 on Amazon.ae not only allows you to control devices remotely but also monitors energy usage. For tech-savvy renters aiming to reduce their electricity and water bills, this device is a great investment. It also supports voice assistants, adding an extra layer of convenience.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300

For those with multiple devices, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300 is a perfect solution. It features six individually controllable outlets, allowing you to manage several devices from your phone. This power strip is ideal for automating home office or entertainment setups. Available at local retailers like Sharaf DG, it’s a practical choice for busy professionals in cities like Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Price: Dh277.

Philips Hue Smart Bulb

Expanding the range of smart gadgets, smart lighting options like the Philips Hue Smart Bulb can make a big difference. Available on Amazon.ae for approximately Dh200, these bulbs allow you to control the brightness and colour of your lights through your smartphone or voice assistant. They’re easy to set up and don’t require any hard wiring, making them perfect for renters. Imagine hosting a dinner party in your Dubai Marina apartment and setting the mood with customisable lighting. Now that's nifty.

Nest Thermostat

Another must-have is the Nest Thermostat, priced around Dh900 online. It learns your schedule and programmes itself to help save energy. While it’s a bit more of an investment, the energy savings and convenience make it worthwhile. For UAE residents dealing with high cooling costs during the summer, this device can be a game-changer.