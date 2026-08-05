Where to eat for just Dh10 at 170 restaurants in Dubai this August

Residents and visitors can enjoy specially curated dishes for just Dh10 at more than 170 restaurants across over 700 locations in Dubai as the popular Dh10 Dish campaign returns as part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Running until August 30, the month-long initiative includes participating restaurants across malls, cafés, food halls and neighbourhood dining destinations. No bookings or vouchers are required; customers can simply visit participating outlets and request the Dh10 dish.

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Here's the list of participating restaurants;

Something savoury?

The Daily at Rove Hotels: Rove Poke Bowl

LDC Kitchen & Coffee: Quinoa and Falafel Bowl

Hangry Joe's: Three-Piece Chicken Wings

The Noodle House: Chicken Siew Mai

Bikanervala: Dahi Puri

Oporto: Bondi Burger

Mamma Italia: Margherita, Pollo Picante or Diavola Pizza

Shake Shack: New York Plain Hot Dog

Matter by iCoffee: Pesto Tuna Confit Sandwich

Other spots serving savoury bites include Sumo Sushi & Bento, Shanghai Kitchen, Feka, Mumbai Junction, Kailash Parbat and Texas Chicken.

Sweet tooth?

Cafe Barbera: Two Scoops of Italian Gelato

House of Pops: Assorted Real-Fruit Ice Pop

Matter by iCoffee: Cappuccino and Banana Loaf Cake

Filli Cafe: Coco Melon Bubble Tea

Cold Stone Creamery: Birthday Cake Remix

Dunkin': Signature Iced Coffee and Donut

Gelato Divino: Classico Cup with Two Toppings

You can also satisfy your sweet tooth at Baskin Robbins, Seoul Street Café, Pret A Manger, Costa Coffee and Caribou Coffee.

Coffee lovers can also take advantage of Dh10 combinations, including an Americano with a Pastel de Nata at Pret A Manger, or an Americano paired with a Chocolate Swirl pastry at Costa Coffee.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the campaign aims to encourage residents to explore Dubai's dining scene while offering budget-friendly options throughout the summer.

The full list of participating restaurants and their AED10 dishes is available on District by Zomato, the campaign's official listing partner.

The campaign is part of Dubai Summer Surprises 2026, which runs until August 30 and features shopping promotions, entertainment, family attractions and dining offers across the emirate.