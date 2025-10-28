Dubai student leads menstrual health awareness and support in rural India, through project SAFE

Reya Khawaja, a 17-year-old Year 12 student at Nord Anglia School (NAS) Dubai, is transforming menstrual health awareness and access for young girls in rural India through her youth-led initiative, Project SAFE (Sanitation and Awareness for Female Empowerment). Since its launch in February 2024, the project has distributed over 25,000 sanitary pads and conducted comprehensive awareness sessions reaching thousands of schoolgirls across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Project SAFE, launched in collaboration with KCS Foundation India, began as a focused effort in two districts of the state of Bihar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani, and has now evolved into a powerful grassroots movement. Through strategic partnerships with 12 government schools, Reya’s team provides monthly sanitary pad distribution alongside interactive online awareness sessions covering menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, and personal dignity.

In 2025, Project SAFE significantly expanded its reach through a partnership with Maanawta Foundation, Delhi, extending operations to three additional government schools in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This expansion has enabled the initiative to impact thousands more young lives across multiple regions.

“Menstrual health is not just about hygiene, it’s about equality, dignity, and opportunity,” says Reya Khawaja, founder of Project SAFE. “In many rural areas, girls still miss school or drop out entirely due to stigma and lack of access to basic hygiene. Through SAFE, we want to ensure that no girl feels ashamed or left behind because of something so natural. Every pad distributed is a step towards their confidence, education, and empowerment.”

Pankaj Jha, Founder and President of KCS Foundation India, which has empowered over 20,000 rural students through community initiatives, emphasized the project’s significance: “Reya’s leadership reflects the true spirit of global youth changemakers. At KCS Foundation, we believe in empowering students to lead real-world projects that bring measurable social impact. Project SAFE has not only improved menstrual hygiene access but has also ignited vital conversations about women’s health in communities where silence once prevailed.”

The project’s impact is evident in the testimonials of its beneficiaries. Anjali Kumari, a student from Sitamarhi district, shared: “Earlier, I used to miss classes during my period because I was embarrassed and didn’t have pads. Now, after Project SAFE started in our school, we get pads every month and also learn how to take care of ourselves. I feel more confident and never miss school anymore.”

Project SAFE’s comprehensive approach combines regular distribution of sanitary napkins with education sessions. Local NGO partnerships have garnered attention from educators, parents, and community leaders to perpetuate this transformative movement for high school girls. The initiative’s scalable framework and youth-led vision positions it as a benchmark for grassroots-driven menstrual health awareness programs in India.

As Project SAFE continues to expand, it demonstrates how compassion combined with action can break taboos and create a future where every girl can thrive without barriers.