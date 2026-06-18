Dubai student chosen to deliver graduation speech at Stanford University

A Dubai-raised student has earned one of the highest honours awarded to graduating seniors at Stanford University.

Lamya Sikandar Butt, an alumna of Dubai Scholars Private School, was selected by Stanford University's Class of 2026 to deliver the student graduation address during the university's Baccalaureate celebration on June 13.

Each year, Stanford chooses one graduating senior to speak on behalf of the entire class, making the role one of the most prestigious student distinctions at the university. Butt addressed an audience of approximately 4,500 graduates, family members and guests during the ceremony. The same graduation weekend also featured a commencement address by Google CEO and Stanford alumnus Sundar Pichai.

A first-generation university student, Butt moved from Dubai to California four years ago to study at Stanford. She graduated this month with honours in Economics and a minor in South Asian Studies.

Her academic work focused on development and education, with her honours thesis examining the financial case for building climate-resilient schools in Pakistan. The research combined elements of education policy, development economics and finance.

Reflecting on the achievement, Butt said she hoped her journey would encourage other students to pursue ambitious goals regardless of where they begin.

"That moment reminded me that a child from a classroom in Dubai can dream boldly, work relentlessly, and earn a place at one of the world's most academically rigorous institutions," she said.

"I hope my journey encourages other young people to believe that where you begin does not define how far you can go."

Butt spent 13 years studying at Dubai Scholars before attending Stanford. She grew up between Dubai and Toronto and is set to begin her professional career as an investment banking analyst in New York.

According to Stanford, the student speaker is chosen to represent the graduating class and deliver a message reflecting the experiences and aspirations of fellow graduates.

Aparna Verma, founder and CEO of Scholars International Group, described the moment as a proud milestone, recalling Butt's journey from joining Dubai Scholars as a young child to representing her graduating class on one of the world's most recognised university stages.

Stanford University is consistently ranked among the world's leading higher education institutions, with alumni including business leaders, Nobel Prize winners and heads of state.

For students in the UAE aspiring to study abroad, Butt's selection highlights the growing presence of graduates from the region at some of the world's most competitive universities.