Looking for weekend plans? This Dubai event brings Sufi, folk and fusion music together

Dubai residents looking for a different kind of live music experience this weekend can head to Soul Sutra, a cultural music event set to take place at Troy, Ramee Dream Hotel in Downtown Dubai.

Scheduled for Sunday, June 21, the event will feature a live performance by Indo Fuzon Band, known for blending Sufi influences, folk traditions and contemporary musical styles into an interactive stage experience.

Running from 6pm to 11pm, Soul Sutra aims to create a community-focused atmosphere where audiences are encouraged to sing along, clap to the rhythm and actively participate in the performance.

Organisers describe the event as more than a traditional concert, positioning it as a celebration of music, culture and togetherness.

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“Through Soul Sutra, we wanted to create an experience that goes beyond entertainment and truly connects people through music and positivity,” said Jayan Thomas and Himani Agarwal, co-founders of The Eventique.

“In today’s fast-paced world, events like these offer a beautiful opportunity for people to pause, celebrate togetherness and reconnect with music and culture in a meaningful way.”

Mitesh Asnani, founder of Nirvana Nightlife & Events, said the event is designed to be inclusive and accessible to a broad audience.

“The blend of live fusion music, interactive audience participation and contemporary presentation creates an atmosphere unlike anything else currently happening in Dubai’s entertainment space,” he said.

Alongside the performances, visitors can enjoy vegetarian and different beverage options throughout the evening.