Is this the tiniest library in Dubai? A one-person reading pod opens in Al Quoz

From Thursday, April 23 to 30, one of the café’s soundproof work pods at Julith Coffee & Roastery is being transformed into a one-person library in collaboration with Bookends. The space measures just 128cm by 198cm, but packs in over 500 books across multiple genres and five languages.

The idea is simple: step in, unplug, and read. Sessions are free, but must be booked in advance through the cafe website, with each slot capped at one hour to keep things calm and uninterrupted.

Unlike a typical pop-up, this leans into what both brands already do: Julith offers quiet, focused spaces, while Bookends brings a curated reading experience. Books can also be purchased through an honesty system by scanning a QR code inside the pod.

Running Monday to Friday from 7 am to 6 pm, and weekends from 9 am to 8 pm.

The timing ties into Bookends’ broader “One Million Books Challenge,” encouraging UAE residents to collectively read one million books over five years. This tiny setup acts as a physical nudge, making it easier to swap screen time for page time.

It is small, but that is the point. A quiet pause in the middle of the city, with coffee a few steps away.