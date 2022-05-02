Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Celebrity expert offers top skin care tips

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should go under the knife to look good, says Dr Neetu Nirdosh

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Mon 2 May 2022, 12:45 PM Last updated: Mon 2 May 2022, 12:55 PM

There’s one name that’s often crops up in London when people in the echelons of British society discuss their fears of ageing: Dr Neetu Nirdosh.

For more than two decades, the outspoken celebrity skin doctor has remained one of the UK's foremost anti-ageing authorities. Now the famous aesthetician, who counts Karren Millen, Pussy Cat Dolls and the Kate Moss family among her regular clientele, has branched out to Dubai with her first namesake clinic outside Europe.

However, the Dr Nirdosh Aesthetic Clinic, located in a double-storey villa on Jumeirah Beach Road, looks anything like a medical centre. A stately mansion is more like it.

“A skincare clinic doesn’t have to be intimidating. I want my clients to feel relaxed and at home,” explains Dr Nirdosh, who has authored a bestselling book on anti-ageing secrets as well as pioneered a host of inventive non-surgical treatments.

A strong advocate of non-surgical beauty procedures, Dr Nirdosh says beauty can be achieved without breaking the bank.

“Just because you can, doesn't mean you should go under the knife or spend a fortune trying to look good. The right kind of treatment will do just that for you. Sadly, some doctors treat their patients as cash machines. They play on their insecurities and prescribe unwanted expensive cosmetic procedures that not only leaves people with empty pockets, but often with side effects such as lumps, bumps, asymmetry, and warped facial features that make them look much older than when they came for the treatment.

“How can a breast or face surgeon also double up as cosmetic surgeon? There is a vast difference between dissecting human anatomy and using a needle to inject fillers. The same goes for dermatologist. They deal with skin disorders like eczema dermatitis and acne. They are not cosmetic experts. I have spent a lifetime to master the art of injecting and using fillers. You can’t fast track that. What I do here is art.”

Dr Nirdosh said the culture of discounts and bundle offers on cosmetic beauty treatments have made botox, liposuction and laser peel a social norm in Dubai.

“This has to change and change fast.”

"A lot of women come to me with a cosmetic wish list. It doesn’t work that way with me. I tell them, ‘I am the doctor here. So let me decide what’s good for you’", she said.

“Sometime back a Bollywood A-lister came to me seeking facial fillers. When I advised her against them, she got them done elsewhere. She has only herself to blame for the resulting puffiness,” she said, without disclosing the name of the actress.

Born and educated in the UK, Dr Nirdosh grew up in London and West Chester, USA. She opened her first clinic in London in 1998 and soon became a prominent name in the cosmetics industry, gracing magazine covers and endearing herself to a legion of happy clients that included British and GCC royalty besides Hollywood and Bollywood A-listers.

Today, several skincare products and supplements bear her brand name.

“Ageing is a disease, but as modern medicine improves so too does our ability to treat disease and ageing is no exception,” says Dr Nirdosh who has formulated a range of anti-ageing products which she now prescribes to clients.

“How our skin ages also depend on factors like lifestyle, diet, heredity and personal habits,” she added.

She said her treatment methodology centres around addressing hormonal imbalance that causes wrinkly skin, bone weakness, muscle loss, fat accumulation and collagen breakdown.

“A combination of diet, exercise, supplements and treatments can boost anti-ageing hormones and rectify the damage,” she says.

Dr Nirdosh’s top skin care tips for Eid

Dry, dull, gaunt skin, fine lines, pigmentation, dark circles and even acne breakouts are common during Ramadan, as the skin gradually loses water over a period of thirty days.

So how do you fight back against all these skin issues and ensure you get celebrity style flawless skin this year for Eid?

Cleanse with glycolic acid

Exfoliate with products rich in AHAs

Use moisturisers rich in Hyaluronic Acid (HA) combined with ceramides to help bind moisture and restore the skin’s natural barrier

Incorporate high strength Vitamin C and B complex supplements to brighten skin from the inside out

Use a retinol cream at night to help reduce wrinkles and fine lines

A hydrating clay mask once a week deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities

Apply a few drops of mixed natural oils such as rosehip oil and jojoba oil to keep skin nourished and supple throughout the night.

Wear sunscreen every day to protect skin from any harmful UV rays

Mixing selected cosmetic non-surgical procedures with topical skincare and skin boosting supplements is the new way to go and a secret win-win no one is talking about.

