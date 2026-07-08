Dubai's newest dining concept seats complete strangers at one table

When my plus one cancelled just hours before dinner, I thought I'd spend the evening awkwardly sitting with a table full of strangers.

Instead, within minutes of taking my seat, I was chatting with the woman on my right. Then the woman on my left joined in. Before long, around a dozen women who had never met before were swapping stories about dating in Dubai, childhood memories, travel plans, careers, and where they each called home.

That is exactly the idea behind Avli by Tashas' new monthly Shared Table Dinner, a communal dining concept designed to bring strangers together over food and conversation. Held around one long table in the restaurant's dining room, the experience encourages guests to put their phones away and simply enjoy sharing a meal together.

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At a time when social media is filled with videos from residents wondering how to make friends in Dubai, the concept feels surprisingly relevant.

Unlike networking events, speed dating or organised meet-ups, there is no pressure to introduce yourself or keep conversations flowing. The family-style menu naturally creates moments where people pass dishes around, recommend favourites and join conversations happening across the table.

The concept also seems well suited to Dubai itself. As a city where much of the population consists of expatriates, many residents are constantly looking to expand their social circles beyond work. For solo travellers, it could also offer a chance to experience the city through conversations with locals and fellow visitors rather than spending an evening dining alone.

The monthly dinners are inspired by the Greek tradition of hospitality, where meals are about more than food. According to the restaurant, the aim is to create a space where people can slow down, connect and create lasting memories together.

The three-course sharing menu, priced at Dh280 per person, features Mediterranean favourites including Greek salad, zucchini carpaccio, feta saganaki, lamb keftedes, lemonato baby chicken, papoutsakia and graviera peppe pasta, followed by desserts including chocolate delice and baklava sundae.

One of the evening's highlights came from Chef Vlassia, who prepared an exclusive sharing dish based on one of her grandmother's treasured family recipes. Rather than simply serving the dish, she shared the story behind it, adding a personal touch to the evening. Guests also left with the recipe to recreate it at home.

As for the food, it complemented the concept perfectly. Instead of overly complicated dishes, the menu leaned towards comforting Greek classics that felt generous and homely, exactly the kind of food meant to be shared. Conversations naturally turned into friendly debates over favourite dishes, with everyone around the table playing food critic for the night.

Walking in alone initially felt intimidating.

Walking out, it felt less like attending a restaurant event and more like leaving a dinner party hosted by friends you had only met two hours earlier.

For a city often described as fast paced and transient, that's perhaps the most memorable thing Avli's Shared Table Dinner offers, not just a good meal, but a reason to sit down with strangers and discover they may not stay strangers for very long.