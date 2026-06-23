Dubai Safari Park closes its seventh season, with 144 newborn animals

Dubai Safari Park has officially closed its seventh season, marking a year that saw the arrival of 144 newborn animals, many of whom are several vulnerable and endangered species. With major conservation achievements, and thousands of students taking part in wildlife education programmes.

Among the season's most celebrated arrivals were Salam, a southern white rhino calf born through the park's breeding programme, and Zuri, a baby giraffe who quickly became a favourite among visitors.

The park said several vulnerable and endangered species were also born during the season, including Addax, Arabian wolves, ring-tailed lemurs, Speke's gazelles, mountain gazelles, scimitar-horned oryx, Arabian sand gazelles, Barbary sheep, and Nubian ibex.

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Education remained a key focus throughout the season, with 27,654 students participating in wildlife-focused learning programmes designed to promote conservation awareness and environmental responsibility.

Dubai Safari Park also reached a significant milestone by becoming an official member of both the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, recognising its commitment to international standards in conservation, research, education, and animal welfare.

Commenting on the season, Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said the achievements reflected the park's ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation, education, and visitor experiences.

"Season Seven has been another remarkable chapter in Dubai Safari Park's journey. From welcoming 144 newborn animals and achieving important conservation milestones, to engaging thousands of students and strengthening our global partnerships, every achievement reflects our commitment to wildlife, education, and meaningful visitor experiences," she said.

The season also introduced new attractions and events, including the park's first Festive Village, family-focused offers linked to the UAE's Year of Family, and the return of its popular Iftar in the Wild experience during Ramadan.

On the tourism front, the park reported strong international demand, recording more than 220,000 tickets sold through travel trade partners. More than 62,000 travel trade redemptions were recorded during January and February alone.

Beyond visitor engagement, Dubai Safari Park continued its conservation work through initiatives such as the Addax rewilding programme, which supports the protection and future restoration of one of the world's most critically endangered antelope species.

The park's veterinary team also performed 34 life-saving surgeries during the season and expanded advanced pregnancy monitoring programmes that contributed to successful births, including Salam, the white rhino calf.

Dubai Safari Park is now closed for its annual summer break and is expected to reopen later this year for its eighth season.