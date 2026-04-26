‘I swear I love this man’: Dubai Ruler charms diners during surprise weekend visit

What began as a regular Saturday lunch turned into a memorable moment for diners in Dubai after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made a surprise public appearance.

A video shared by Atlantis The Palm on Saturday, April 25, showed the Dubai Ruler greeting visitors, posing for photos with children, and warmly interacting with families during the visit.

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Guests dining at the venue could be seen smiling, filming the moment, and gathering for selfies as Sheikh Mohammed moved through the space accompanied by officials.

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with one user writing, “I swear I love this man,” while another commented in Arabic, “The blessing visited you, I swear.”This is not the first recent moment to capture attention.

Just one week earlier, on Saturday, April 18, he was seen during another visit to a Dubai restaurant, where diners paused their meals to greet him and take photos.

Earlier this month, shoppers at Dubai Mall were also surprised when Sheikh Mohammed made an unexpected appearance at Primark’s first UAE outlet. The Dubai Ruler was seen touring the store with officials as customers stopped mid-shopping to welcome him.