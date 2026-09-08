Ripe Market returns to Dubai for its 15th season: Dates, timings and what to expect

Dubai’s beloved Ripe Market is gearing up for its return and this season comes with an extra reason to celebrate.

The popular outdoor weekend destination will mark 15 years of championing UAE farmers, homegrown brands, independent makers and family-friendly community experiences when it returns to Dubai Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim this October.

Running from October 10, until May 2, 2027, the market will take place every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm. That means there will be plenty of time to browse, eat, play and soak up the cooler-weather atmosphere, whether you are popping by for a morning coffee, bringing the children for an afternoon out or planning an early evening dinner under the palms.

A Dubai weekend favourite is back

For many Dubai residents, the return of Ripe Market is one of the clearest signs that outdoor season is officially here.

Set at Dubai Police Academy Park on Sheikh Zayed Road, the open-air market has evolved over the years from a fresh-produce-led concept into an all-day community hangout. Expect a lively mix of shopping stalls, food pop-ups, live entertainment, kids’ activities and wellness sessions, alongside a strong focus on locally made products and small UAE businesses.

This year’s edition is expected to have a special anniversary feel, with organisers celebrating the market’s 15-year journey and its role in supporting farmers, entrepreneurs, artisans and community groups across the UAE.

What can you shop at Ripe Market?

The Ripe Market is a great place to skip the usual mall circuit and discover smaller, independent labels. Visitors can expect a changing line-up of vendors selling everything from fashion and accessories to home decor, art, beauty products and handmade gifts.

Of course, the market’s roots in fresh local produce remain part of the experience, with shoppers able to pick up fruit, vegetables and other farm-fresh finds alongside products created by UAE-based businesses.

The exact selection of sellers will change from weekend to weekend, so regular visitors will likely find something new to browse each time.

Food, family fun and live entertainment

Come hungry. Food trucks, casual dining concepts, coffee spots and sweet-treat vendors will be among the big draws, whether you're in the mood for breakfast or a relaxed outdoor dinner.

Families will also find plenty to keep little ones occupied, with creative workshops, educational activities and interactive play areas designed to spark curiosity and imagination. Other activities range from craft sessions and games to horseback riding and the petting zoo.

The extended 9pm closing time makes this one of the easier outdoor weekend plans to fit into a busy Dubai schedule. You can head over early for coffee and shopping, bring the children for a few hours of activities, or arrive later as the weather cools down for food, music and a wander through the stalls.

As always with Ripe, the experience will be different each weekend, which is exactly why it remains one of Dubai’s most dependable outdoor-season traditions.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, from October 10, 2026, to May 2, 2027 (9am to 9pm)

Where: Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim