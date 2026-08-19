Dubai's original Ravi Restaurant denies links to SZR, Al Nahda eateries

Dubai's original Ravi Restaurant in Satwa has issued a public notice clarifying that it is not currently associated with two other establishments operating under the Ravi name in the emirate.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 18, Ravi Restaurant said it is not associated, affiliated, managed, operated or represented by Ravi Fine Dine on Sheikh Zayed Road or Ravi Restaurant in Al Nahda.

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The restaurant said the two establishments should not be understood or represented as branches of, or as operating in association with, the original Ravi Restaurant in Satwa.

"Any signage, branding, communication, or representation that may create the impression of a current association with Ravi Restaurant, Satwa, does not reflect our present position," the statement read.

Ravi Restaurant added that "appropriate formal and legal steps" are being taken to address the use of any signage or representation that could suggest a connection between the establishments.

The restaurant did not provide further details on the nature of the legal steps or whether the establishments had previously been associated with the original Ravi Restaurant.

The notice was issued, it said, "in the interest of clarity" for customers, business partners and the public.

Ravi Restaurant has operated in Satwa since 1978 and is known for serving Pakistani cuisine in Dubai.