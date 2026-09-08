Dubai Racing Carnival tickets go on sale, with entry starting at Dh10

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026/27 Dubai Racing Carnival, which returns to Meydan Racecourse on Friday, November 6.

The new season will feature 16 race meetings alongside new restaurants, hospitality packages and entertainment experiences. Racing will continue until March, with three feature meetings scheduled during the season.

General admission tickets start at Dh10, while entry to Paddock Garden begins at Dh75. Hospitality packages are available from Dh345.

New dining venues Bisou, Alba and Himitsu will join Meydan’s hospitality line-up this season.

Dubai Racing Club has also partnered with The Meydan Hotel to introduce a hospitality experience at Silks Restaurant, located on the third floor of the Grandstand.

The package includes views of the racetrack and Parade Ring, a five-hour buffet, beverages and reserved seating. It is designed for families, groups of friends and corporate guests.

Returning race-day experiences include the Parade Ring Lounge and the Finish Line Brunch, which overlooks the track.

The MAINE brasserie and oyster bar will also return for the Carnival’s three major race meetings: Festive Friday on December 18, Fashion Friday on January 22 and Emirates Super Saturday on February 27.

Several new casual dining outlets will be introduced at Paddock Garden, including Flip Smash Burgers, Pull Me Pizzeria, El Chapos Tacos and Berry Dip.

They will join returning venues McGettigan’s, Ration’d and Little Fox by Rowley’s.

Dubai Racing Carnival memberships are also available, providing access to all 16 race meetings. Hosted at the Horsemen’s Lounge on level one, the memberships include premium viewing, five hours of hospitality and other race-day benefits.

Private hospitality suites will also be offered for corporate events, celebrations and client entertainment.

Ahead of the opening meeting, Meydan’s behind-the-scenes stable tours will return in October. The tours allow visitors to explore the racecourse’s stables and meet the horses before the racing season begins.

“Each season, Dubai Racing Club continues to enhance the guest experience at Meydan Racecourse, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re joining us for the racing, the hospitality, the dining or simply to experience the unique atmosphere of the Dubai Racing Carnival,” said Ali Al Ali, CEO and board member of Dubai Racing Club.

“We’re delighted to introduce a number of exciting new hospitality experiences this season, while continuing to build on many of the favourites our guests have come to know and love. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time visitors for another memorable season.”

Tickets, memberships and hospitality packages are available through the Dubai Racing Club website.