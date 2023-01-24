Dubai Opera and GWB Entertainment present The Royal Shakespeare Company production of
' EASILY THE STANDOUT MUSICAL OF THE DECADE ' - Sunday Times
Matilda The Musical, the multi-award winning musical from The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), and inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl will come to Dubai Opera from October 3 to 12, 2023.
With scripting by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
Winner of more than 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda The Musical is now in its twelfth year in London where it continues to delight audiences of all ages.
Matilda The Musical was commissioned by the RSC and played to sold-out audiences at the RSC's The Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon for twelve weeks from November 2010 to January 2011. It transferred to London's West End on October 25, 2011 where it opened to rave reviews.
The New York production of Matilda The Musical opened on 11 April 2013 at Broadway's Shubert Theatre to rapturous reviews and has been celebrated on 10 'Top Ten' lists for 2013, including TIME Magazine's #1 Show of the Year.
Sweeping the board at the 2012 Laurence Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking seven awards, Matilda The Musical has gone on to take Broadway by storm winning four Tony Awards and a Tony Honour for Excellence in the Theater for each of the four girls sharing the title role.
Matilda The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (God of Carnage), who helms this production with a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
The production has sets and costumes by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, with choreography by Tony Award winner Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone, sound by Tony Award winner Simon Baker and Illusions by Paul Kieve.
" ONCE IN A BLUE MOON, A SHOW COMES OUT BLAZING AND RESTORES YOUR FAITH IN BROADWAY. MATILDA THE MUSICAL IS THAT SHOW " - New York Post
Where : Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai
When : October 3 to 12, 2023
Time : Matinee performances at 2PM on Saturday & Sunday. Evening performances at 8PM Tuesday - Saturday and 7:30PM on Sunday.
How to book : Bookings will go live on the Dubai Opera website this Wednesday 25th January
For detailed background information on the show and the characters please visit : www.matildathemusical.com
Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and many more of the world's best-loved children's stories. He remains one of the world’s greatest storytellers and is celebrated annually by the world's biggest author-based event, Roald Dahl Day - which is recognised across the globe on 13th September.
His first children's story, James and the Giant Peach, published in 1961 and was a huge hit. Every subsequent book became a best-seller.
Today, his stories are available in 59 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson's acclaimed Fantastic Mr Fox, and the Royal Shakespeare Company's multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical.
Dubai Opera is a truly unique venue and the city's only purpose-built multi-format performing arts theatre, situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Dubai Opera's stage hosts an incredible array of world-class talent, with opera, ballet and classical music concerts and productions at the core, Dubai Opera also stages musical theatre, fashion shows, jazz, comedy, family shows and a full range of live entertainment. With an iconic dhow shaped design rooted in Emirati heritage, Dubai Opera offers the ultimate flexibility easily converting from a proscenium arch theatre to an acoustic concert hall, to a 2000sqm flat floor event space and is the definitive destination for quality entertainment productions and performances.
For more information on Dubai Opera and media enquiries, contact : emaarentertainment@sevenmedia.ae