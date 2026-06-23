Drink your perfume: This limited-time cafe in Dubai Mall has fragrance-inspired beverages

For the coming week, your favourite Kayali bottles have officially jumped off your vanity and into your coffee cup at Dubai Mall.

A new beauty cafe by the homegrown fragrance brand has taken over Dubai Mall from June 20 to 29, transforming Mona Kattan’s gourmand-inspired perfume universe into a very pink, very photogenic pop-up experience. Think: a dreamscape where every corner is built for TikTok and "get ready with me, but make it coffee" content.

Instead of just spritzing Vanilla 28 or Eden before you head out, you can now drink them. The limited-time menu, created with specialty coffee roasters Toby’s Estate, reimagines Kayali bestsellers like Vanilla 28, Yum, Eden and Oudgasm as fragrance-inspired beverages.

Turning perfume notes into hors d'oeuvre seems to be Kattan’s newfound signature move. Earlier this year, she turned the Eden collection into a limited‑edition dessert menu at Bonbon Cafe in The Lana, where notes like lychee, pear and Damascena rose were translated into sorbets and plated desserts.

But beyond the drinks and dessert, Kayali Cafe doubles as an interactive beauty playground. You can explore the full Kayali collection, test new combinations on skin, then bedazzle your bottle to match your aesthetic.

Spend Dh125 or more and you unlock the Kayali Claw Machine, where prizes range from fragrance samples and travel sprays to exclusive merch, with a 24K gold necklace lurking as the ultimate win.

The best part for superfans? The pop-up also offers the chance to meet Kattan herself, who will be making appearances throughout the activation, turning a casual coffee stop into a meet-and-greet moment.

The Iraqi-American entrepreneur, who's also the co-founder of Huda Beauty, launched Kayali in 2018 as her own fragrance love letter, inspired by Arab scent‑layering rituals and the way perfume anchors everyday life in this region.

Since then, she’s turned "my imagination" (the Arabic meaning of kayali) into a full‑blown fragrance universe with 20‑plus scents, gourmand bestsellers and a global footprint in thousands of doors across 30 countries.

If you’re planning a visit, go soon because like any good limited edition, Kayali Cafe will disappear after June 29.

The pop-up is located at the Star Atrium on the Lower Ground Floor of Dubai Mall.