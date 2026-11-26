Why Dubai's luxury homebuyers are prioritising health and longevity
A new aspiration is taking centrestage in the UAE: the art of living better for longer
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 4:50 PM
There was a time when luxury in Dubai was measured in height, in sparkle, in square footage. In how high your penthouse sat above the Marina, how rare your marble was, how recognisable the brand of building one was living in.
That time is passing. Today, the most coveted question a buyer asks is not, ‘How big is it?’ but… ‘How will it make me live?’. Will I sleep better here? Will I breathe better? Will my children grow calmer? Will this home add years to my life and life to my years? Welcome to the age of longevity real estate.
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“Wellness and longevity now matter as much to luxury real estate as location, architecture and brand,” says Dr Mohammed Baydoun, senior vice president, development and ultra luxury sales, DAMAC Properties. “Affluent buyers are looking beyond traditional markers of luxury to homes that actively support their physical and mental wellbeing,” he adds.
It is a profound shift, and the numbers prove it is not a fad. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), wellness real estate is now by far the fastest-growing sector in the entire wellness economy. It has expanded from $151 billion in 2017 to $876 billion in 2025, and is projected to more than double to $1.8 trillion by 2030. Its 23.6 per cent average annual growth from 2019 to 2025 is roughly double that of the next fastest-growing wellness market, mental wellness.
And nowhere is that growth more dramatic than right here. The UAE’s wellness real estate market has skyrocketed from $3.3 billion in 2017 to $14.6 billion in 2025, while Saudi Arabia’s has exploded from $200 million to $28 billion in the same period. Together, more than 555,000 wellness-focused residential units are in the pipeline across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Wellness real estate now represents more than 12 per cent of all construction activity in the UAE.
Believe it or not, the Gulf is not just following the longevity trend but it is building it!
THE NEW DEFINITION OF LUXURY
For decades, luxury was about display. Now, Dr Baydoun argues, it is about restoration. “Residences are evolving into environments that improve quality of life, encourage healthier habits and enable restoration and recovery. Wellness, therefore, is no longer confined to a spa or gym. It is being built into the architecture itself: through natural light, water and greenery; organic materials and spaces for calm and privacy. We see this in DAMAC’s ultra-luxury projects such as Couture by Cavalli.”
This is the key distinction of the longevity movement. A gym is an amenity you visit. Longevity is an architecture you live in.
It is circadian lighting that mimics the sunrise and sunset to help you sleep deeper. It is floor-to-ceiling windows that flood a room with natural light. It is air and water purification systems working silently in the background. It is acoustic design that lowers cortisol, biophilic design that lowers blood pressure, and layouts that invite movement instead of stillness.
The GWI calls this “neuroarchitecture” that depict how light, acoustics and spatial design influence mood and cognitive performance alongside “primal architecture” that uses natural materials, softer lighting and intuitive layouts to create calmer living environments. “We are also introducing hospitality-inspired wellness offerings, including recovery facilities, sensory therapies, healthy dining and specialised fitness. The aim is not more amenities, but homes that support wellbeing every day,” says Dr Baydoun.
In Dubai, this idea has found its perfect home. The city has always sold a future. Now it is selling a longer, healthier future. According to 2026 World’s Best Cities Report, Dubai was ranked No.8. The report states: “Dubai’s default setting is “next” and no other city on earth matches its audacious ambition and relentless growth.”
Developments like Six Senses and SHA Residences Emirates Island, marketed as the world’s first private island dedicated to healthy living and longevity and due for completion in 2027, are integrating health and longevity clinics, medi-spas, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryotherapy suites and infrared saunas directly into residential life.
It is no coincidence. A nationwide survey of over 1,000 UAE residents found that 90 per cent consider a healthy home environment essential, with more than 80 per cent willing to pay a premium for properties that support wellbeing. Ninety two per cent said indoor air quality was extremely or very important, 93 per cent said the same for purified water, and nearly 50 per cent said they would be very likely to spend more on homes designed to support physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Half of respondents were already familiar with the term ‘longevity real estate’. The buyer has changed and so has the brief.
LONGEVITY AS A NECESSITY
If DAMAC represents longevity at ultra-luxury scale, other developers are proving that longevity is not about price but about intention.
Christian Kiefer, CEO and founder of Spa Wellness Project Management (SWPM), says: “A luxury tower sells you a finish. A longevity residence should sell you a routine. The difference is whether the building helps you look after your health every day or just looks good in the brochure.”
Spa Wellness Project Management is a leading consultancy and operator in the luxury spa and wellness industry, specialising in creating, managing, and elevating world-class wellness destinations. Kiefer, who manages Wellbeings at Aykon City (Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai) where residents, hotel guests and visitors share one address, believes the biggest mistake developers make is briefing for a look instead of an operation.
“Developers often arrive with a moodboard and a list of equipment, but no plan for who will run the space, how it will earn, or who will use it on a Tuesday afternoon. We start from the opposite end: what do the property, its guests and its community actually need? Then we build the concept around that answer. Equipment is the last decision, not the first,” says Kiefer.
For him, longevity has to be both architecture and amenity, but architecture comes first, of course. “A sauna in a badly planned building is still just a sauna. I look at whether the design supports healthy habits: natural light, air quality, quiet, and wet and treatment areas planned properly from day one, with the right services, ventilation and drainage. When a developer adds wellness late, you can feel it. The spaces are leftovers and the operation struggles.”
His advice to any buyer is disarmingly practical. Ask three questions before you pay: first, who operates the wellness offering, and what is their track record and visit their other locations; second, what is licensed and what isn’t, where you ask which services are wellness and which are medical, and who holds the approvals; third, who pays for upkeep, and what happens to the facility if the operator leaves? Ask to see the agreement, not a promise. “If the answers are vague, walk away.”
It is the kind of clarity the market desperately needs as “wellness and longevity” become the most overused words in brochures.
SMALL SCALE, BIG CALM
That clarity is exactly what Deepak Batra, founder and CEO of AUM Development, is doing. His brand places wellness and longevity at the heart of its vision for future-ready developments. “At VEDA (one of AUM’s projects), a longevity residence means a home designed to support healthier everyday living,” Batra says. “What sets it apart from a typical luxury tower is its scale and setting. VEDA is a low-rise building with only 69 apartments in JVC. It sits among villas, townhouses and parks, and no high-rise developments are planned nearby. That brings more natural light, open views, less noise and a calmer pace.”
Here, wellness and longevity do not mean a clinic. It is a Zen garden rooftop, a yoga studio, Vedic-inspired, Vastu-compliant planning. It is floor-to-ceiling windows, practical layouts, built-in storage and durable, easy-to-maintain finishes — these fundamentals complemented by sauna, ice bath and rooftop jogging track. Call it longevity, but it works. “For us, wellness begins with the building itself, not simply the amenities,” Batra explains.
Crucially, Batra draws a line that many developers blur. A buyer at VEDA purchases a home, not a service contract or a package of equipment. There is no separate medical or therapeutic service contract. There are no medical-grade therapies, no IV drips, no biomarker testing sold as a lifestyle perk.
“We believe wellness proposition should revolve around accessible lifestyle and recreational facilities rather than clinical therapies,” he says. “It is important to distinguish between a wellness-oriented residential environment and specialised medical or clinical services.”
And when asked if buyers are paying a premium for longevity, he refuses to put a number on it. “We would not attribute a specific percentage premium solely to longevity without a comparable market assessment. Ultimately, pricing reflects the overall value proposition rather than one individual feature or a promise of health-related returns.”
Globally, GWI cites studies showing a 10-25 per cent premium for mid-to-upper-market wellness homes, but Batra’s caution is wise: in the Gulf, no published study yet isolates a local price premium. What is clear is that buyers are staying longer. Wellness homes sell to people who want to live there, not just flip.
As Batra defines it: “Longevity real estate is not about fashionable wellness equipment, medical facilities presented as lifestyle amenities, or promises of a longer life. It is about thoughtful architecture and carefully planned amenities that support healthier, calmer and more sustainable daily routines while complementing, rather than replacing, qualified medical advice and professional care.”
LONGEVITY AFTER THE HANDOVER
This is where the future of the longevity sector will be decided: not in the sales gallery, but after handover. “Who operates the Longevity Lounge after handover and who pays for maintenance? This is the question buyers should ask first,” says Kiefer. “My answer is a specialist operator under a clear agreement, not a general facilities team. Wellness spaces have technical, hygiene and staffing needs that a standard building manager isn’t set up for.”
At Aykon City, Kiefer’s team manages Wellbeings daily for residents, hotel guests and visitors, which keeps the space active rather than an amenity that fades after launch.
Batra, by contrast, is taking an in-house route at VEDA. “We focus on integrated design and execution, delivering our projects in house and acting as long-term asset managers. We have not appointed a third-party medical clinic, clinical operator or dedicated longevity service provider.”
It also means that longevity cannot be a launch-day promise. It has to be an operating and ongoing commitment.
Dr Baydoun agrees. “Longevity and wellness are set to become defining themes of high-end residential development. Buyers recognise that their environment shapes how they live, feel and age. The most successful communities will weave wellness into every part of the resident experience — from master planning to daily routines.”
WHY IS LONGEVITY RELEVANT NOW?
Firstly, the demographics play a crucial role. The GCC has a young population that is health-conscious, and ageing expat populations who want to age well. Second, policy. Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan prioritises a 100 per cent increase in public park space and a “20-minute city” model, while the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 has made human wellbeing a development priority. Third, climate. In a region where summer heat pushes life indoors for months, the indoor environment becomes important. Air quality, light, thermal comfort and access to greenery are not luxuries but necessities.
And fourth, ambition. Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy is now worth $42 billion, growing at 12.2 per cent annually, twice the global average, while the UAE’s wellness economy is worth $40.8 billion, growing at 14.3 per cent annually. The region is moving from importing wellness brands to exporting a Gulf model of wellness: family, privacy, hospitality, faith-sensitive design, and longevity medicine.
Interestingly, it is the districts that combine green spaces, wellness-oriented amenities and low-density planning that are now leading high-value residential sales. People are not just buying homes. They are now deciding how they want to live in them.
THE QUIET LUXURY
Perhaps the most radical idea in longevity real estate is also that luxury is getting quieter. Residents want a calm morning and a quiet home that lets you breathe. “Luxury is becoming less about display and more about lasting value; with homes that help people live healthier, more balanced and fulfilling lives,” says Dr Baydoun.
That is the promise. Not that a home will make you live forever. No honest developer claims that. But that it will make the years you do live in this fast, bright, ambitious country feel longer, lighter, and more your own. A longevity home is the one that heals and it is no longer a fantasy now. It is now the address everyone wants.