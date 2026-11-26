There was a time when luxury in Dubai was measured in height‭, ‬in sparkle‭, ‬in square footage‭. ‬In how high your penthouse sat above‭ ‬the Marina‭, ‬how rare your marble was‭, ‬how recognisable the brand of building one was living in‭.‬

That time is passing‭. ‬Today‭, ‬the most coveted question a buyer asks is not‭, ‬‘How big is it‭?‬’‭ ‬but‮…‬‭ ‬‘How will it make me live‭?‬’‭. ‬Will I sleep better here‭? ‬Will I breathe better‭? ‬Will my children grow calmer‭? ‬Will this home add years to my life and life to‭ ‬my years‭? ‬Welcome to the age of longevity real estate‭.‬

“Wellness and longevity now matter as much to luxury real estate as location‭, ‬architecture and brand‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dr Mohammed Baydoun‭, ‬senior vice president‭, ‬development and ultra luxury sales‭, ‬DAMAC Properties‭. ‬“Affluent buyers are looking beyond traditional markers of luxury to homes that actively support their physical and mental wellbeing‭,‬”‭ ‬he adds‭. ‬

It is a profound shift‭, ‬and the numbers prove it is not a fad‭. ‬According to the Global Wellness Institute‭ (‬GWI‭), ‬wellness real estate is now by far the fastest-growing sector in the entire wellness economy‭. ‬It has expanded from‭ $‬151‭ ‬billion in 2017‭ ‬to‭ $‬876‭ ‬billion in 2025‭, ‬and is projected to more than double to‭ $‬1.8‭ ‬trillion by 2030‭. ‬Its 23.6‭ ‬per cent average annual growth from 2019‭ ‬to 2025‭ ‬is roughly double that of the next fastest-growing wellness market‭, ‬mental wellness‭. ‬

And nowhere is that growth more dramatic than right here‭. ‬The UAE’s wellness real estate market has skyrocketed from‭ $‬3.3‭ ‬billion in 2017‭ ‬to‭ $‬14.6‭ ‬billion in 2025‭, ‬while Saudi Arabia’s has exploded from‭ $‬200‭ ‬million to‭ $‬28‭ ‬billion in the same period‭. ‬Together‭, ‬more than 555,000‭ ‬wellness-focused residential units are in the pipeline across the UAE and Saudi Arabia‭. ‬Wellness real estate now represents more than 12‭ ‬per cent of all construction activity in the UAE‭. ‬

Believe it or not‭, ‬the Gulf is not just following the longevity trend but it is building it‭!‬

THE NEW DEFINITION OF LUXURY

For decades‭, ‬luxury was about display‭. ‬Now‭, ‬Dr Baydoun argues‭, ‬it is about restoration‭. ‬“Residences are evolving into environments that improve quality of life‭, ‬encourage healthier habits and enable restoration and recovery‭. ‬Wellness‭, ‬therefore‭, ‬is no longer confined to a spa or gym‭. ‬It is being built into the architecture itself‭: ‬through natural light‭, ‬water and greenery‭; ‬organic materials and spaces for calm and privacy‭. ‬We see this in DAMAC’s ultra-luxury projects such as Couture by Cavalli‭.‬”

This is the key distinction of the longevity movement‭. ‬A gym is an amenity you visit‭. ‬Longevity is an architecture you live in‭.‬

It is circadian lighting that mimics the sunrise and sunset to help you sleep deeper‭. ‬It is floor-to-ceiling windows that flood‭ ‬a room with natural light‭. ‬It is air and water purification systems working silently in the background‭. ‬It is acoustic design that lowers cortisol‭, ‬biophilic design that lowers blood pressure‭, ‬and layouts that invite movement instead of stillness‭.‬

The GWI calls this‭ ‬“neuroarchitecture”‭ ‬that depict how light‭, ‬acoustics and spatial design influence mood and cognitive performance alongside‭ ‬“primal architecture”‭ ‬that uses natural materials‭, ‬softer lighting and intuitive layouts to create calmer living environments‭. ‬“We are also introducing hospitality-inspired wellness offerings‭, ‬including recovery facilities‭, ‬sensory therapies‭, ‬healthy dining and specialised fitness‭. ‬The aim is not more amenities‭, ‬but homes that support wellbeing every day‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dr Baydoun‭.‬

In Dubai‭, ‬this idea has found its perfect home‭. ‬The city has always sold a future‭. ‬Now it is selling a longer‭, ‬healthier future‭.‬‭ ‬According to 2026‭ ‬World’s Best Cities Report‭, ‬Dubai was ranked No.8‭. ‬The report states‭: ‬“Dubai’s default setting is‭ ‬“next”‭ ‬and no other city on earth matches its audacious ambition and relentless growth‭.‬”

Developments like Six Senses and SHA Residences Emirates Island‭, ‬marketed as the world’s first private island dedicated to healthy living and longevity and due for completion in 2027‭, ‬are integrating health and longevity clinics‭, ‬medi-spas‭, ‬hyperbaric oxygen chambers‭, ‬cryotherapy suites and infrared saunas directly into residential life‭.‬

It is no coincidence‭. ‬A nationwide survey of over 1,000‭ ‬UAE residents found that 90‭ ‬per cent consider a healthy home environment‭ ‬essential‭, ‬with more than 80‭ ‬per cent willing to pay a premium for properties that support wellbeing‭. ‬Ninety two per cent said‭ ‬indoor air quality was extremely or very important‭, ‬93‭ ‬per cent said the same for purified water‭, ‬and nearly 50‭ ‬per cent said they would be very likely to spend more on homes designed to support physical‭, ‬mental and emotional wellbeing‭. ‬Half of respondents‭ ‬were already familiar with the term‭ ‬‘longevity real estate’‭. ‬The buyer has changed and so has the brief‭. ‬

LONGEVITY AS A NECESSITY

If DAMAC represents longevity at ultra-luxury scale‭, ‬other developers are proving that longevity is not about price but about intention‭.‬

Christian Kiefer‭, ‬CEO and founder of Spa Wellness Project Management‭ (‬SWPM‭), ‬says‭: ‬“A luxury tower sells you a finish‭. ‬A longevity residence should sell you a routine‭. ‬The difference is whether the building helps‭ ‬you look after your health every day or just looks good in the brochure‭.‬”

Spa Wellness Project Management is a leading consultancy and operator in the luxury spa and wellness industry‭, ‬specialising in creating‭, ‬managing‭, ‬and elevating world-class wellness destinations‭. ‬Kiefer‭, ‬who manages Wellbeings at Aykon City‭ (‬Sheikh Zayed Road‭, ‬Dubai‭) ‬where residents‭, ‬hotel guests and visitors share one address‭, ‬believes the biggest mistake developers make is briefing for a look instead of an operation‭.‬

“Developers often arrive with a moodboard and a list of equipment‭, ‬but no plan for who will run the space‭, ‬how it will earn‭, ‬or who will use it on a Tuesday afternoon‭. ‬We start from the opposite end‭: ‬what do the property‭, ‬its guests and its community actually need‭? ‬Then we build the concept around that answer‭. ‬Equipment is the last decision‭, ‬not the first‭,‬”‭ ‬says Kiefer‭. ‬

For him‭, ‬longevity has to be both architecture and amenity‭, ‬but architecture comes first‭, ‬of course‭. ‬“A sauna in a badly planned building is still just a sauna‭. ‬I look at whether the design supports healthy habits‭: ‬natural light‭, ‬air quality‭, ‬quiet‭, ‬and wet and treatment areas planned properly from day one‭, ‬with the right services‭, ‬ventilation and drainage‭. ‬When a developer adds wellness late‭, ‬you can feel it‭. ‬The spaces are leftovers and the operation struggles‭.‬”

His advice to any buyer is disarmingly practical‭. ‬Ask three questions before you pay‭: ‬first‭, ‬who operates the wellness offering‭,‬‭ ‬and what is their track record and visit their other locations‭; ‬second‭, ‬what is licensed and what isn’t‭, ‬where you ask which services are wellness and which are medical‭, ‬and who holds the approvals‭; ‬third‭, ‬who pays for upkeep‭, ‬and‭ ‬what happens to the facility if the operator leaves‭? ‬Ask to see the agreement‭, ‬not a promise‭. ‬“If the answers are vague‭, ‬walk away‭.‬”

It is the kind of clarity the market desperately needs as‭ ‬“wellness and longevity”‭ ‬become the most overused words in brochures‭.‬

SMALL SCALE, BIG CALM

That clarity is exactly what Deepak Batra‭, ‬founder and CEO of AUM Development‭, ‬is doing‭. ‬His brand places wellness and longevity‭ ‬at the heart of its vision for future-ready developments‭. ‬“At VEDA‭ (‬one of AUM’s projects‭), ‬a longevity residence means a home designed to support healthier everyday living‭,‬”‭ ‬Batra says‭. ‬“What sets it apart from a typical luxury tower is its scale and setting‭. ‬VEDA is a low-rise building with only 69‭ ‬apartments in‭ ‬JVC‭. ‬It sits among villas‭, ‬townhouses and parks‭, ‬and no high-rise developments are planned nearby‭. ‬That brings more natural light‭, ‬open views‭, ‬less noise and a calmer pace‭.‬”

Here‭, ‬wellness and longevity do not mean a clinic‭. ‬It is a Zen garden rooftop‭, ‬a yoga studio‭, ‬Vedic-inspired‭, ‬Vastu-compliant planning‭. ‬It is floor-to-ceiling windows‭, ‬practical layouts‭, ‬built-in storage and durable‭, ‬easy-to-maintain finishes‭ ‬—‭ ‬these fundamentals complemented by sauna‭, ‬ice bath and rooftop jogging track‭. ‬Call it longevity‭, ‬but it works‭. ‬“For us‭, ‬wellness begins with the building itself‭, ‬not simply the amenities‭,‬”‭ ‬Batra explains‭.‬

Crucially‭, ‬Batra draws a line that many developers blur‭. ‬A buyer at VEDA purchases a home‭, ‬not a service contract or a package of equipment‭. ‬There is no separate medical or therapeutic service contract‭. ‬There are no medical-grade therapies‭, ‬no IV drips‭, ‬no‭ ‬biomarker testing sold as a lifestyle perk‭.‬

“We believe wellness proposition should revolve around accessible lifestyle and recreational facilities rather than clinical therapies‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“It is important to distinguish between a wellness-oriented residential environment and specialised medical or clinical services‭.‬”

And when asked if buyers are paying a premium for longevity‭, ‬he refuses to put a number on it‭. ‬“We would not attribute a specific percentage premium solely to longevity without a comparable market assessment‭. ‬Ultimately‭, ‬pricing reflects the overall value proposition rather than one individual feature or a promise of health-related returns‭.‬”

Globally‭, ‬GWI cites studies showing a 10-25‭ ‬per cent premium for mid-to-upper-market wellness homes‭, ‬but Batra’s caution is wise‭: ‬in the Gulf‭, ‬no published study yet isolates a local price premium‭. ‬What is clear is that buyers are staying‭ ‬longer‭. ‬Wellness homes sell to people who want to live there‭, ‬not just flip‭.‬

As Batra defines it‭: ‬“Longevity real estate is not about fashionable wellness equipment‭, ‬medical facilities presented as lifestyle amenities‭, ‬or promises of a longer life‭. ‬It is about thoughtful architecture and carefully planned amenities that support healthier‭, ‬calmer and more sustainable daily routines while complementing‭, ‬rather than replacing‭, ‬qualified medical advice and professional care‭.‬”

LONGEVITY AFTER THE HANDOVER

This is where the future of the longevity sector will be decided‭: ‬not in the sales gallery‭, ‬but after handover‭. ‬“Who operates the Longevity Lounge after handover and who pays for maintenance‭? ‬This is the question buyers should ask first‭,‬”‭ ‬says Kiefer‭. ‬“My answer is a specialist operator under a clear agreement‭, ‬not a general facilities team‭. ‬Wellness spaces have technical‭, ‬hygiene and staffing needs that a standard building manager isn’t set up for‭.‬”

At Aykon City‭, ‬Kiefer’s team manages Wellbeings daily for residents‭, ‬hotel guests and visitors‭, ‬which keeps the space active rather than an amenity that fades after launch‭.‬

Batra‭, ‬by contrast‭, ‬is taking an in-house route at VEDA‭. ‬“We focus on integrated design and execution‭, ‬delivering our projects in house and acting as long-term asset managers‭. ‬We have not appointed a third-party medical clinic‭, ‬clinical operator or dedicated longevity service provider‭.‬”

It also means that longevity cannot be a launch-day promise‭. ‬It has to be an operating and ongoing commitment‭.‬

Dr Baydoun agrees‭. ‬“Longevity and wellness are set to become defining themes of high-end residential development‭. ‬Buyers recognise that their environment shapes how they live‭, ‬feel and age‭. ‬The most successful communities will weave wellness into every part of the resident experience‭ ‬—‭ ‬from master planning to daily routines‭.‬”

WHY IS LONGEVITY RELEVANT NOW?

Firstly‭, ‬the demographics play a crucial role‭. ‬The GCC has a young population that is health-conscious‭, ‬and ageing expat populations who want to age well‭. ‬Second‭, ‬policy‭. ‬Dubai’s 2040‭ ‬Urban Master Plan prioritises a 100‭ ‬per cent increase in public park space and a‭ ‬“20-minute city”‭ ‬model‭, ‬while the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031‭ ‬has made human wellbeing a development priority‭. ‬Third‭, ‬climate‭. ‬In a region where summer‭ ‬heat pushes life indoors for months‭, ‬the indoor environment becomes important‭. ‬Air quality‭, ‬light‭, ‬thermal comfort and access to greenery are not luxuries but necessities‭.‬

And fourth‭, ‬ambition‭. ‬Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy is now worth‭ $‬42‭ ‬billion‭, ‬growing at 12.2‭ ‬per cent annually‭, ‬twice the global average‭, ‬while the UAE’s wellness economy is worth‭ $‬40.8‭ ‬billion‭, ‬growing at 14.3‭ ‬per cent annually‭. ‬The region is moving from importing wellness brands to exporting a Gulf model of wellness‭: ‬family‭, ‬privacy‭, ‬hospitality‭, ‬faith-sensitive design‭, ‬and longevity medicine‭. ‬

Interestingly‭, ‬it is the districts that combine green spaces‭, ‬wellness-oriented amenities and low-density planning that are now‭ ‬leading high-value residential sales‭. ‬People are not just buying homes‭. ‬They are now deciding how they want to live in them‭.‬

THE QUIET LUXURY

Perhaps the most radical idea in longevity real estate is also that luxury is getting quieter‭. ‬Residents want a calm morning and‭ ‬a quiet home that lets you breathe‭. ‬“Luxury is becoming less about display and more about lasting value‭; ‬with homes that help people live healthier‭, ‬more balanced and fulfilling lives‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dr Baydoun‭.‬

That is the promise‭. ‬Not that a home will make you live forever‭. ‬No honest developer claims that‭. ‬But that it will make the years you do live in this fast‭, ‬bright‭, ‬ambitious country feel longer‭, ‬lighter‭, ‬and more your own‭. ‬A longevity home is the one that‭ ‬heals and it is no longer a fantasy now‭. ‬It is now the address everyone wants‭.‬