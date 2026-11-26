Can longevity clinics help you live longer? Inside Dubai's growing industry
As demand for healthy ageing treatments rises, experts weigh their benefits and long-term value
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 5:08 PM UPDATED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 5:16 PM
Unlike routine medical checkups, which generally look for signs of illness, longevity clinics aim to identify health risks before symptoms appear. Patients can undergo blood tests, genetic screening, full-body scans and assessments of their biological age, or how old their bodies are compared to their actual age. Clinics then offer personalised plans ranging from diet and exercise to supplements and more experimental treatments.
Services can come with a hefty price tag, with some programmes costing upwards of thousands of dirhams. While the promise of living longer and healthier is appealing for the average consumer, most treatments marketed to slow human ageing have yet to demonstrate conclusive results in clinical trials, even as clinics charge thousands of dirhams for their services.
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However, that uncertainty hasn’t stopped the longevity industry from attracting investors and businesses looking to capitalise on the growing demand for preventive healthcare. The global market size for personalised medicine, which includes preventive diagnostics and longevity programmes, reached $364 billion last year, according to the Global Wellness Institute, up 7.7 per cent from the previous year. In the Gulf, the UAE’s broader wellness economy was valued at $40.8 billion in 2024, compared to $42 billion in Saudi Arabia. However, those figures cover the broader wellness industry, making it difficult to determine how much is being spent on longevity treatments alone.
In the UAE, longevity medicine is increasingly positioned as more than simply a luxury service exclusively designated for wealthy customers. It is also becoming part of the country’s broader ambitions to develop its healthcare sector and attract investment in medical research and technology.
In June, the Dubai Longevity Authority was established and described as the world’s first dedicated regulator for the sector, giving the authority oversight over everything from clinical trials and research in the market, to the licensing of treatments and services by clinics. The government approved the strategy targeting 31 per cent annual growth and more than Dh35 billion in economic activity over the next decade.
But as the industry expands, a bigger business question remains: how many customers will continue paying for longevity services over the long term, and can clinics build sustainable businesses around that demand?
Dr. Jordan Weiss, an assistant professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine who studies ageing, said science has struggled to keep pace with the growing longevity industry. “I think it’s fair to say, especially in the consumer-facing longevity market, the business of longevity is moving faster than our ability to demonstrate that many of the interventions being sold actually extend healthy human life,” Weiss said.
For Weiss, the distinction is between treatments that consumers are willing to pay for and those that have been shown to improve their health. “Something like a biological age test or a peptide therapy can generate substantial revenue without having established clinical effectiveness,” he said.
Still, companies are looking to expand in the UAE, including US-based longevity and nutrition company L-Nutra, led by Dr. Joseph Antoun, which secured $36.5 million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala early this year to support its expansion into the Gulf. The company is conducting two clinical trials in the UAE to study whether its nutrition-based treatments can help manage diabetes, Antoun said.
Antoun has been working in longevity since 2011, when he began questioning why healthcare focused so heavily on treating people once they were sick rather than preventing illness in the first place. A physician by training, he went on to build L-Nutra around that idea, developing nutrition-based programmes aimed at improving metabolic health and addressing ageing.
The L-Nutra CEO is also something of a salesman for the industry, calling himself the “CEO of longevity”, a title he says the media gave him.
Rather than running its own facilities, the company sells its nutrition products directly to consumers and works with healthcare providers to offer programmes targeting metabolic health and age-related conditions. Antoun said more than 20,000 clinics in the US are registered to prescribe L-Nutra products and he hopes to bring that scale to the Gulf.
Antoun believes the Gulf could become a global leader in longevity, pointing to the willingness of governments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to invest in the industry. He argues that this backing gives the region an advantage over markets such as the US, particularly as governments look for ways to address high rates of diabetes and obesity. In the UAE, around 1.3 million adults have diabetes, while 22.4 per cent suffer from obesity.
“This is the biggest challenge in the longevity market: to make longevity a net present value, and net benefit today for people,” he said. Still, he believes nutrition and preventive care could eventually become a larger part of mainstream healthcare, rather than remaining siloed and primarily marketed to wealthy consumers.
One of L-Nutra’s main products is ProLon, a five-day diet designed to mimic some of the effects of fasting without cutting out food entirely. The programme costs Dh1,000 in the UAE, meaning customers following Antoun’s recommendation of three cycles a year would spend around Dh3,000 annually.
Antoun said completing three five-day cycles over a year can reduce a person’s measured biological age by approximately 2.5 years. “And if you do it every year between age 50 and 70, every year, three times, you reverse your biological age by 11.5 years,” he said. The 2.5-year figure comes from research measuring changes in estimated biological age, while Antoun acknowledged that the 11.5-year figure is based on a statistical projection over 20 years, rather than a clinical trial following participants for that long. L-Nutra also touts that its programme could reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
For Antoun, the appeal of longevity medicine goes back to his frustration with traditional healthcare. He said he entered medicine hoping to help patients, only to find himself treating people after they had already developed chronic conditions. “We were practising sick care, not healthcare,” he said.
That shift towards preventive care, broadly speaking, comes at a price. Take, for example, Dubai’s Endocare, which charges Dh3,990 to Dh8,990 for three-month programmes that include blood tests, consultations and lifestyle coaching. At Sequoia Clinic, assessments range from Dh999 to Dh13,999, depending on the testing involved, while King’s College Hospital London Dubai charges Dh17,500 to Dh32,500 for programmes lasting three to six months.
Dr. Christiane Schroeter, a health economist at California Polytechnic State University, said repeat customers will be key to whether longevity clinics can survive in the long run. “If a provider keeps needing new customers, you’re looking at a trend. If customers keep coming back, you’re looking at demand,” she said. “People buy preventive treatments the way they buy insurance: to quiet a fear of loss they can already picture.”
Schroeter said clinics relying on customers paying out of pocket could struggle when budgets tighten, particularly those targeting middle-income patients. “When money gets tight, a preventive health membership is one of the easiest bills to cut. No insurer is paying for it, and nothing breaks the day you stop,” she said.
Dr. Hatem Zayed, founder of the Miami Antiaging Institute, encountered some of those challenges when he considered expanding his practice to Dubai. Zayed spent years considering opening a clinic in Dubai, making several visits to meet healthcare providers and potential partners. But he ultimately decided against it, citing licensing challenges, difficulty finding labs that could handle specialised testing and concerns about whether the business would be profitable. “A wealthy population doesn’t automatically guarantee a profitable clinic,” Zayed said.
Beyond attracting patients, he said, clinics have to account for staffing, laboratory expenses, operating costs and whether customers will continue returning after their initial visit, he explained. For Zayed, retaining patients ultimately comes down to trust, clinical expertise and whether treatments deliver meaningful benefits.
Other players, like L-Nutra, are looking to cut costs by avoiding physical clinics altogether. Take the Dubai-based preventive health technology company Aden, for example. For Dh2,400 a year, customers receive an at-home blood test measuring more than 125 biomarkers, including indicators of heart health, metabolism and hormone levels, along with personalised recommendations on diet, exercise and supplements, and a follow-up test six months later to track changes.
Sam Liddell, Aden’s chief marketing officer, said the model avoids the expense of opening clinics, but developing a reliable health platform still requires significant investment. “It’s relatively inexpensive today to connect blood-test results to a general-purpose AI model like ChatGPT and package the experience into an attractive app,” Liddell said. However, “Building a scientifically credible health platform is a very different undertaking.”
That includes investing in scientific expertise, data security and clinical oversight. “Ultimately, willingness to pay is something the industry will need to demonstrate through actual customer adoption and retention,” Liddell said.
Weiss said the industry still needs to prove that its treatments actually help people live longer, healthier lives. “Ideally, you would have evidence collected over years or decades, not just a change in a biomarker after a few weeks,” Weiss said. “I think the long-term success of the industry will depend on moving from selling the promise of longevity to demonstrating measurable improvements in health.”
Antoun is more optimistic about where the industry is heading. He expects longevity treatments will become cheaper as technology improves and more research is conducted, with AI helping bring down costs in R&D. He also believes longevity treatments will eventually become part of routine healthcare, rather than a separate service for those who can afford it.
Antoun said some of L-Nutra’s products are already covered by Medicare and more than 50 US insurers, with the company now seeking similar coverage in Abu Dhabi. As for what’s next, L-Nutra is preparing to launch a year-long programme combining health assessments and nutritional products with monthly coaching on diet, exercise, sleep and stress.
Ultimately, Antoun believes longevity will become part of routine medical care, rather than a separate industry. “Our hope is not that there is a doctor for diabetes, and there’s a longevity clinic. They should be one,” he said. “You want people to live healthy, long, not long and sick.”