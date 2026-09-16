Dubai to host 10-day festival celebrating Korean food, beauty and culture

Fans of Korean culture will soon have a new event to explore in Dubai, with a 10-day festival scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 4.

Dubai K-Fest will celebrate South Korean food, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle, bringing together Korean brands, businesses and talent across the city.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the event is expected to offer experiences linked to K-pop, K-dramas, Korean cuisine and the country’s growing beauty industry.

Visitors can expect Korean food ranging from barbecue and ramyeon to popular spicy noodles, alongside skincare, makeup and lifestyle products.

The complete programme has not yet been revealed, and organisers are also expected to announce the participating locations closer to the opening date.

Details of the entertainment line-up remain under wraps. No K-pop performers or celebrity appearances have been confirmed so far.

The festival comes amid the continued global popularity of Hallyu, or the Korean cultural wave, which has helped introduce international audiences to South Korean music, television, cinema, food and beauty trends.

Further information about the programme, participating brands and venues is expected to be released ahead of the festival.