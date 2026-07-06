Dubai beach has a new sensory room for visitors with autism: All you need to know

Public beaches are often associated with freedom and relaxation. But for many people with autism or sensory sensitivities, they can be among the most overwhelming public spaces. Dubai's new sensory room at Jumeirah Beach 2 is attempting to change that.

A fully equipped sensory room designed to support visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, this is a powerful signal of what the future of accessible leisure in Dubai could look like.

For many families, a beach outing is a carefree ritual. But for those with children on the autism spectrum, it can be a minefield of triggers, with blaring music, crowds, heat, bright light and unpredictable sounds all happening at once.

As a result, the public beach has introduced the Middle East’s first beach-side sensory room, a calming, purpose-built space where visitors on the autism spectrum and those with sensory processing challenges can retreat and then rejoin the fun outside on their own terms.

The air-conditioned sensory room features soft, controlled lighting, a muted soundscape and carefully curated textures, creating a calming environment designed to soothe. For some visitors, it works as a pre-beach decompression zone to ease anxiety before heading to the sand and for others, it functions as a mid-visit refuge during moments of sensory overload or a cool-down space at the end of the day.

While the sensory room is tailored to people on the autism spectrum and those with sensory processing disorders, it also offers a lifeline to anyone who finds public spaces overwhelming, from neurodivergent adults to children who struggle with crowds or loud environments.

Crucially, it does not exist in isolation. Jumeirah Beach 2 has been reimagined with accessible pathways to make navigating the sand easier for wheelchair users and families with strollers, floating beach wheelchairs that allow people with mobility challenges to safely enter the water, and dedicated swimming platforms designed with People of Determination in mind.

These changes together helped the beach secure a Gold Accessibility Certification from the World Disability Union, reinforcing its status as a benchmark for inclusive coastal spaces in the region.

At the beach, frontline teams have also undergone specialised training to support visitors with autism, sensory sensitivities and mobility challenges. The training covers the ability to recognise early signs of sensory overload, respond calmly and appropriately, communicate in clear and respectful ways with visitors and their caregivers, and handle accessibility equipment with confidence.

In recent years, public beaches and major attractions across Dubai have been working towards international autism certifications, investing in staff training and rethinking layouts to reduce barriers. The sensory room is an extension of the Emirate's wider efforts to become one of the world's most accessible cities for People of Determination and neurodivergent communities.