Dubai job hunt: Recruiters reveal how to stand out now for interviews

Recruiters across the UAE say hiring is becoming more selective, but opportunities remain for candidates who adapt, stay visible, and focus on impact. For many professionals, the job search is starting to feel different. Roles are still being posted, interviews are still happening, but the pace, expectations, and experience have shifted.

Recruiters say the market is not slowing down, but becoming more selective, with companies focusing on value, adaptability, and long-term fit over rapid hiring.

From volume to precision

According to recruiters, companies are now prioritising quality over quantity when it comes to hiring decisions. “Hiring right now is less about volume and more about precision, prioritising multi-skilled and adaptable talent over rigid job descriptions,” said Sara Yahia, a global HR leader and cultural commentator. “It’s a shift from ‘growth at all costs’ to ‘value per hire’.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

This shift is also changing which roles are moving forward. Positions tied directly to revenue, efficiency, and digital transformation are being prioritised, while others are quietly being put on hold. “Tech, AI-adjacent sales, and cost-optimisation functions are hot right now,” she added, noting that “nice-to-have roles” are being deprioritised.

Longer timelines, more competition

For job seekers, this has translated into a more competitive and less predictable process. “The biggest shift is more competition per role and longer decision cycles,” Sara said. “Candidates are facing ‘silent pipelines’ where processes stretch, and feedback shrinks, which amplifies uncertainty.”

Recruiters say this can make the process feel stalled, even when roles are actively being filled behind the scenes.

Anxiety rising among candidates

Beyond the practical challenges, recruiters are also seeing a clear emotional impact on candidates. “Anxiety is showing up as over-applying, second-guessing, and burnout mid-process,” Sara explained. “Candidates are trying to control what they can, spreading themselves too thin, which backfires.”

She added that workplace wellbeing needs to go beyond surface-level initiatives. “It can’t be just a talking point. Workplace wellbeing has to be a commitment.”

A more strategic approach to job search

Experts say that in this environment, job seekers need to rethink how they approach the process. “Treat your job search like a structured project, not an emotional rollercoaster,” Sara said. “Set targets, limit application volume, and focus on quality conversations over quantity clicks.”

This means being more intentional about where and how applications are sent, rather than applying broadly without direction.

Opportunities still exist for those who adapt

Despite the challenges, recruiters stress that hiring has not stopped; it has simply become more focused.

“Companies are still hiring, but with clearer objectives,” another UAE-based HR expert, Mohammed Al Tayer, said. “We’re seeing organisations invest in roles that directly support growth, innovation, and long-term resilience.”

They added that candidates who stay proactive and adaptable continue to find opportunities. “Candidates who upskill, stay informed, and tailor their applications are still finding strong opportunities. It’s less about applying everywhere, and more about applying smartly.”

Employers are also placing greater emphasis on mindset and learning ability. “Demonstrating curiosity, flexibility, and a willingness to learn can make a real difference.”

Slower hiring, stronger matches

While longer hiring cycles may feel frustrating, some experts say they are leading to better outcomes overall. “What we’re seeing is a move towards better alignment,” Ola Mandi, recruitment specialist, said. “Companies are taking more time to ensure the right fit, and candidates are also being more selective about where they apply.”

This, they say, can result in more sustainable hiring decisions. “Slower processes can feel frustrating, but they often result in stronger matches and better retention in the long run.”

Clarity, visibility and connections matter most

In a more selective market, standing out requires more than just experience. “Uncertain markets reward clarity and connections,” Sara said. “Candidates who show impact, not just responsibilities, stand out; those with strong networks often skip the line.” She added that confidence today is tied to how clearly candidates communicate their value. “Confidence today is about relevance and visibility, know your value, say it boldly, and get it in front of the right people."