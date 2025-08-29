Some Dubai residents spend over Dh70,000 on ice baths

Wealthy Dubai residents are spending upwards of Dh70,000 on high-end home ice bath installations as the emirate’s wellness obsession reaches new extremes — and plunging temperatures.

The surge in demand for residential cold plunge pools and cryotherapy units has created a niche market for the latest in wellness status symbols, industry executives say, with high-end buyers willing to splash the cash on bespoke units made from custom-designed materials.

The phenomenon represents Dubai’s latest luxury lifestyle trend, says Hooman Sadrpanah, president and founder of TechWave, a UAE-based luxury ice bath company, who told KT LUXE he recognised the market opportunity early.

“When we started, apart from hotel spas and a few do-it-yourself cold plunges, there were no commercial options for owning a personal ice bath in the UAE,” said Sadrpanah, who is a long-time user of ice baths and saunas through spa facilities.

The market opportunity was also recognised by Jon Davies, general manager at Qey, which supplies luxury ice baths in the UAE. His entry into the market came from personal experience: “My business partner and I had an ice bath after football and we couldn’t believe how good and energised it made us feel. We also noticed faster recovery,” Davies told KT LUXE. “We are mechanical and electrical engineers and have an existing air conditioning manufacturing company in the UAE. We have both worked for global manufacturers around the world, so we understood the technical requirements and how these ice baths functioned.”

However, Davies identified a crucial gap in the market. “The ice baths we used didn’t look great aesthetically. So, we researched existing products worldwide to see if there were people buying ice baths for their homes that looked good and fitted well with interiors and decor,” he explained.

The timing proved prescient for both companies.

As social media discussions about cold exposure began trending globally, Sadrpanah identified this wasn’t merely passing hype but part of growing worldwide awareness of cold therapy benefits. “The demand certainly exceeded our expectations,” he said, adding that like any emerging market, “there were many ice bath brands that could not be successful and exited the market.”

Both industry leaders share a vision of ice baths becoming mainstream wellness equipment. “At this point, we believed that having an ice bath at home or after the gym, for example, would be as normal as having a shower every day,” Davies said.

The price spectrum reflects the market’s luxury positioning, with significant variations across brands and models.

TechWave’s offerings range dramatically in both cost and materials. “We call it ice bath, but there is no ice involved,” Sadrpanah clarifies. “The set up is made of an insulated tub and a chiller that not only cools the water but also filters it.”

Its entry-level option starts around Dh8,000 for a portable, inflatable tub made of PVC sheets and drop stitch cords, while premium models reach Dh32,000, featuring Canadian red cedar exteriors with stainless steel interiors.

Qey positions itself in the premium segment with a different approach. “Our typical residential ice baths cost Dh30,000, which is a full all-in-one contained ice bath and chiller. Or, we have a chiller-only option allowing users to connect to any tub,” said Davies.

The most extravagant installations push well beyond these figures.

Sadrpanah’s most ambitious project to date demonstrates the market’s appetite for comprehensive wellness solutions: “Recently, we installed our ThermoElite Arc sauna with two Artisan Barrel ice baths. One as an ice bath and other one as a hot tub,” he said. “Our chillers can both cool the water and also heat the water. That set up is just over Dh70,000.”

The longevity factor plays a crucial role in justifying costs. “Our clients generally come to us if they want a great looking ice bath that forms part of the interior, but with high reliability. We want these ice baths to be functioning for over 10 years,” Davies said.

Customisation requests

Material preferences among UAE clientele reflect broader luxury market trends. “The ice bath made of wood and stainless steel are the most popular,” Sadrpanah says, materials that complement high-end home aesthetics while providing longevity in the region’s challenging climate.

Davies identifies customisation as the primary driver for UAE clients: “Customisation is the biggest request — whether that’s logos, tub size, or unique shapes. Because we manufacture locally, we can deliver bespoke designs quickly, from compact residential units to large-scale commercial builds, without long overseas lead times.”

The customer base reveals insights into Dubai’s wealthy demographics and their wellness motivations. “People buy ice baths for different reasons,” Sadrpanah says. “Some have chronic pain and aches that they want to alleviate, some buy for sport recovery, and many buy for performance.”

“We have many customers at the CEO level who are looking for an edge and extra energy and vitality.”

Davies describes Qey’s typical client profile: “Our typical client is someone who values both performance and aesthetics. They want an ice bath that looks great in their home or garden, but also one that’s locally tested, certified, and supported with reliable service. Many are health-conscious professionals, athletes, or hotels and gyms — but what unites them is the desire for a product that lasts, not just something that looks good for one year.”

When asked whether clients view ice baths as wellness investments or status symbols, Sadrpanah is unequivocal: “Certainly a wellness investment. While the choice of model may often correlate with a client’s wealth, the fundamental decision to own an ice bath is driven by a deep commitment to wellness.”

Davies agrees: “For most, it’s a wellness investment first. They want the daily benefits — better recovery, energy, and mental clarity — but they also care about how the product looks in their space. In that sense, design plays a role similar to luxury furniture: it’s something they’re proud of.” He adds, “We don’t see much evidence of ice baths being bought purely as a status symbol, especially since many of our clients are quite private.”

Proven health benefits drive demand

The appeal extends beyond luxury lifestyle positioning to genuine medical and wellness benefits that research continues to validate. Cold water immersion therapy, typically involving water temperatures between 10-15 degrees Celsius, has been shown to reduce inflammation, accelerate muscle recovery, and potentially boost immune system function. Studies indicate that regular cold exposure can stimulate the release of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that may enhance focus and mood while reducing stress hormones like cortisol. The practice has also been linked to improved circulation, pain management for chronic conditions, and enhanced metabolic function.

Davies, speaking from personal experience and industry expertise, says the benefits are mutlifold: “The benefits are broad: improved recovery, better sleep, enhanced mental wellbeing, sharper focus, and a boost of energy. Personally, one of my favourites is the sense of mental readiness. Starting your day by doing something difficult builds resilience.”

“I advocate for doing ice baths every day to see the real enhanced benefits and I tell this to everyone that asks me. The real impact comes with consistency. After about five days of daily use, people usually notice significant changes, and those benefits compound over time. We advise clients to take it step by step, lowering the temperature gradually so the challenge stays manageable but obvious as you progress, to keep that mental difficulty.”

UAE a ‘top’ buyer

The regional market dynamics position the UAE favourably within the GCC. “UAE and Saudi certainly are our top countries followed by Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain,” Sadrpanah says.

Davies provides insight into how the UAE compares globally: “The UAE is unique in its level of competition — clients here probably have more options than anywhere else in the world. That’s driven by rapid economic growth, a strong wellness culture, and the number of entrepreneurs in the region.”

The engineering behind these luxury installations reflects sophisticated climate considerations. Dubai’s extreme heat makes effective cooling systems essential, while the region’s water quality demands robust filtration capabilities. TechWave addresses these challenges through three chiller models that customers can select based on their specific requirements and budgets.

Davies emphasises the technical precision required: “The challenge is achieving technical precision while delivering a product that looks beautiful in someone’s home or a client’s commercial space. Our chillers maintain water temperatures within 0.1°C, which demands strict quality control, but the ice bath also needs to feel like a piece of furniture that complements its surroundings.”

The intense competition in the UAE market ultimately benefits consumers through improved quality and innovation. “Competition in the UAE is intense, but that pushes us to stay focused on what we do best: quality, serviceability, and resilience,” Davies said. “Ultimately, growth is fuelled by ice baths becoming part of people’s daily wellness routine — whether for energy, recovery, focus, or mental wellbeing.”