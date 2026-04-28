Dubai's booming home cafes: How neighbourhoods are turning into matcha, coffee hubs

On a sunny April morning in Dubai, Himani Samtani, 20, checks her phone for the day's orders for Chazen Matcha, her home pickup cafe in Al Mankhool. Within minutes, she's whisking matcha in her designated prep space, the rhythmic motion of the chasen against the bowl becoming her version of meditation. "Whisking matcha is something I really love doing. It feels like my Zen," she says. "That's also why I named it 'Chazen.'"

Like Samtani, a growing number of young founders are turning their passion into full-fledged business models, with Dubai’s residential neighbourhoods, such as Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha South and Al Mankhool, emerging as thriving coffee and matcha hubs.

Conceiving a home cafe

For Samtani, growing up in an F&B family meant being surrounded by conversations about packaging, suppliers and profit margins from a young age. "I don't remember a time when my parents were not working on a food brand," she recalls. Her mother founded Baridi Korme Dubai and watching that brand take shape gave Samtani firsthand insight into what it takes to build something in this city.

The idea for Chazen Matcha crystallised on her 20th birthday when her father gifted her a cafe Lego set. "I had been planning it for about a year, figuring out what I wanted to do. And once I got clarity, I launched Chazen Matcha on April 17," she says.

Sally Ahmad, 23, took a similar path with Faal, her home cafe in Al Barsha South that launched on April 2. "I've always known I wanted to start something of my own in the coffee space, so I spent time developing a concept that reflects my creativity and stands out," Ahmad explains.

The name 'Faal' comes from the Emirati phrase falkom tayeb, which is all about reassurance and positivity. "It's built around believing that good things are coming your way. We've taken that cultural meaning and blended it with a modern Gen-Z touch," she adds.

The drive-through advantage

Both Samtani and Ahmad opted for a pickup or drive-through model, a format that's gaining traction across Dubai's residential areas. "I love places like Saddle and Rumailah where you can just drive through, pick up your order and go," Samtani says. "So, this model made the most sense for me. It's simple, efficient and fun."

For Ahmad, the model was equally practical. "We have convenient parking spots right outside, so it naturally allowed us to create a smooth pickup system without needing customers to come inside," she explains. "They place their order, pull up and it's handed to them directly, which makes the experience quick and hassle-free."

The convenience factor resonates with customers, too. Aradhna Chandnani, a Dubai resident who frequents home cafes, says the drive-through format is "seamless, especially when you're on the go and the quality consistently holds up, from ingredients to overall taste."

Setting up shop at home

Despite the homegrown nature of these businesses, both founders stress that setting up a home cafe requires serious planning. "It might look simple from the outside but setting up a home cafe actually takes a lot more than people expect," Ahmad says. "It's not just making coffee at home, as you still need to treat it like a proper business."

That means obtaining a trade license, investing in professional equipment, sourcing quality ingredients and creating a dedicated workspace separate from the regular kitchen. Ahmad even employs a barista to maintain consistency, though she personally makes all the matcha. "I enjoy it a lot and it's something I like to do myself to keep that personal touch," she adds.

Samtani routed her licensing and regulations through her mother's established cloud kitchen, Petit Gourmet Dubai. "I learned everything from her. When she started her kitchen, I saw her labelling products with expiry dates, following licensing rules, implementing safety and hygiene standards. So I did the same thing," she explains. Everything from wearing gloves and hairnets to maintaining a separate fridge for cafe items mirrors professional kitchen standards.

The initial investment varies depending on the scale. Samtani kept her costs minimal, focusing on matcha powder, packaging and basic tools, with croissants supplied through her family's brand. "I think the cost can range from very minimal to quite high depending on how big you go. But for me, I used what I already had around me. If you focus on what you don't have, you'll never start."

The Instagram effect

Social media has proven essential for both businesses. "Instagram has played a huge role," says Samtani. "If you're not using Instagram today to build a business or a brand, you're really missing out." She had been posting her matcha creations and food content for about two years before launching Chazen Matcha, building an audience that was already eager to try her products.

Ahmad believes that social media is the most fitting marketing tool for the home cafe concept. "The reels we post tend to get a lot of reach and views, which really helps boost the page and make it more visible to the right audience," she adds. Beyond marketing, social media also serves as inspiration. "I see what other founders and cafes are doing around the world. It helps me think of recipes, flavours and ideas for my own menu."

For customers like Chandnani, social media plays a different kind of role. "I'm drawn to the people behind the cafes, their intent, their consistency and how they've built their concept over time," she explains. "Seeing someone like Himani [Samtani] evolve from sharing her love for matcha online to creating her own space makes it feel authentic. That kind of journey naturally draws you in."

What's on the menu

Samtani has built Chazen Matcha around a rotation concept. "Every month, I have a different drop. The first drop was with Petit Gourmet, where you got a butter chicken croissant complimentary with your matcha. Next month will be lemon crepes with matcha," she says. Matcha remains at the centre, but there's always something new with food.

At Faal, the standout item is the karak foam matcha. "It honestly got a lot of attention and curiosity since it's something new and different in Dubai," Ahmad says. The cafe also serves classic coffee drinks, with the dirty espresso gaining popularity, alongside matcha flavours like salted vanilla and maple sea salt. A rotating dessert of the day keeps the menu fresh.

Customer response and reach

The response has exceeded expectations for both founders. "What surprised me most is that most customers are not from my neighbourhood. I've had people drive 30 minutes from areas like Jumeirah just to try it," says Samtani.

Ahmad reports similar patterns. "We've had people come from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and make Faal their first stop, which is honestly really special to see," she says. Weekends bring customers from across the Emirates, drawn by quality and presentation.

Chandnani adds that she's also witnessing a broader trend. "There's been a noticeable increase in well-executed home cafes across the UAE, each bringing something distinct to the table," she points out. "What stands out really is the level of creativity. People are conceptualising them with a clear point of view and a unique story."

Why home cafes are thriving

According to Chandnani, home cafes offer something traditional coffee shops can't always deliver. "Home cafes feel more personal and grounded. There's a sense of individuality you don't always get with larger chains and supporting smaller, local businesses makes the experience feel more meaningful," she says.

Ahmad also believes authenticity is key. "People can sense when something is a new concept and when something is authentic. And when they sense that, they really show up in numbers," she adds. "Ultimately, they choose these pickup cafes because they want to find something unique."

The personal touch matters, too. Samtani loves the brief conversations with every customer. "It has shown me that there is an audience for everything. You just have to be brave enough to follow what you're passionate about."

Looking ahead

Both founders see their home cafes as stepping stones to bigger ventures. “That’s the goal,” Ahmad says, sharing her plans to expand Faal into a full cafe or brand. "I'm realistic about it. Growth like that doesn't happen overnight. It takes a lot of patience and a whole lot of belief in what you're building."

Samtani envisions Chazen Matcha evolving into a community hub. "Hopefully, there will be workshops, corporate workshops, a bigger offline experience and a community," she says. "I would love to create events like walks with matcha, especially for Indian and South Asian girls in Dubai. I haven't seen a space where people my age from that community can meet up, do things together and feel part of something."

Her advice to other young entrepreneurs? “I would urge everyone to just start something. When you’re in your twenties, it’s important to discover your interests and passions and do something with them,” she says. “The earlier you experiment, the earlier you fail and the earlier you learn. So try fast, fail fast… and build something you can call your own.”