No mirrors, no lights: Dubai gym launches workout class in complete darkness

Dubai residents can now take part in a workout class held entirely in the dark, with no mirrors, screens, phones or other visual distractions.

GymNation has launched Dans le Noir: Class in the Dark, a 45-minute fitness experience designed to shift participants’ attention away from their appearance and towards how their bodies move.

Before the lights are switched off, participants complete a short grounding sequence featuring balance exercises, joint mobilisation and proprioceptive activation. This prepares them to move safely and confidently once they can no longer rely on their vision.

During the class, participants wear weighted vests and wrist weights while completing a sequence of functional movements, strength exercises and breathwork. Instructions and music are delivered through wireless headphones.

The instructor is the only person able to see inside the room, using night vision goggles to move around the space and monitor participants throughout the session.

According to GymNation’s 2026 Fitness Report, 47 per cent of respondents cited fear of judgement as the main barrier preventing them from joining or returning to a gym.

The company said the new format aims to remove some of that pressure by creating an environment where participants cannot see or compare themselves with others.

Sports scientist Aderito Manuel said removing visual input forces the body to rely more heavily on proprioception, which is the internal sense of position, balance and movement.

“When we remove visual input, the body is forced to rely on proprioception, our internal sense of position, balance and movement,” Manuel said.

“This activates stabiliser muscles that are routinely underused in conventional training environments. The mind-muscle connection that athletes spend years trying to develop becomes almost involuntary.”

Rory McEntee, chief marketing officer at GymNation, said the class was created in response to the visual culture surrounding fitness.

“We’re obsessed with the visual in fitness, mirrors, cameras, content,” he said. “We’ve turned working out into a performance, and for a lot of people, that performance is terrifying before they’ve even picked up a weight.

“Dans le Noir removes all of that. It is, genuinely, the best workout you’ve never seen.”

The Dubai sessions will take place at GymNation MotorCity at 8.30am on September 6, 13, 20 and 27. Each session has limited capacity and requires advance registration.

Participants will be provided with weighted equipment, dumbbells and wireless headphones. Phones, cameras and photography will not be permitted inside the class.