Dubai-born dining brand shifts staff abroad to protect jobs as it expands globally

Luxury dining brand GAIA has begun relocating its Dubai-based teams to international destinations as part of its summer 2026 expansion, aiming to preserve jobs while maintaining service standards across markets.

The move, led by Fundamental Hospitality, will see staff deployed to seasonal pop-ups in destinations such as St Tropez and Bodrum, aligning operations with where its global clientele travels during the summer months.

At a time when many hospitality businesses adjust headcount during quieter periods, the group said it has prioritised continuity for its workforce by offering international placements instead.

“Our summer pop-ups are not just about being present in the right destinations, they’re also about creating real opportunities for our teams,” Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman and Founder of Fundamental Hospitality told KhaleejTimes

He added that the group’s international footprint allows it to move talent where demand exists, rather than reduce roles locally.

“As conditions shift, we look at where there is demand across the business and create opportunities, whether through our existing venues or these new pop-up concepts, to redeploy team members to support our international venues,” Kuzin said.

“It’s a structured approach, we assess operational needs, align skill sets, and support those transitions carefully. Ultimately, it’s about using the scale of the group to retain talent and provide continuity.”

‘People-first approach’

At the centre of the strategy, Kuzin said, is a focus on retaining staff during a challenging period for the industry.

“Our people are the foundation of Fundamental Hospitality. Nothing we’ve built would exist without the teams who have been part of that journey, so protecting jobs has always been important to us,” he said.

“This has been a challenging period for the industry, and while we’ve had to navigate some difficult decisions, our focus has always been on doing the best we can for our people while ensuring the long-term stability of the business.”

Seasonal shift, global response

The strategy comes as outbound travel rises, rather than reducing staff, the company has leaned on its growing international footprint to redistribute its workforce, ensuring employees remain active while maintaining brand consistency abroad.

Dubai-trained teams, shaped in one of the world’s most competitive hospitality markets, are being placed at overseas locations to replicate the same service standards that built the brand’s reputation.

The approach also allows the company to retain institutional knowledge and team culture, avoiding the disruption that often comes with layoffs or seasonal hiring cycles.

Demand holds steady in Dubai

Despite the seasonal shift, the group noted a recent rebound in local demand.

Its beachfront concept, Sirene by GAIA, has returned to peak weekend performance, recording more than 1,000 lunch covers per day, alongside over 200 fully booked beach and pool beds.

This dual strategy, maintaining strong domestic performance while expanding globally, reflects a broader shift in how UAE-born brands are adapting to changing travel patterns.

With nearly one million guests served globally in 2025, the group says the Gulf will remain central to its long-term plans, even as it scales internationally.

“We’re continuing to grow internationally, but the Gulf is always home,” Kuzin added.