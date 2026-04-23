Dubai: 5 weekend spots with free pool access, beach days and dining deals

Weekends in Dubai tend to follow a pattern: long lunches that turn into sunset plans, and beach days that stretch into the evening. This week, a mix of beachfront restaurants and lifestyle destinations across the city are leaning into that rhythm, with offers that focus less on entry fees and more on the overall experience.

Here is what to check out:

The quiet luxury pool day

At DRIFT Dubai, weekend access is set at Dh200 per guest, fully redeemable on food and drinks, making it feel more like you are paying toward the experience rather than for entry. During the week, women can enjoy complimentary sun loungers with full access to the pool, beach, and facilities, keeping the setup flexible depending on when they go.

Vibe: calm, minimal, polished

COVEBEACH turns access into an all-day plan

At COVEBEACH, the day tends to stretch. Weekday access comes with added touches like valet parking and a small discount across the menu, making it easy to arrive early and stay through sunset. While weekends typically run on a minimum spend, the model still centres around what you choose to order, rather than paying simply to enter.

J1 Beach blends free access with slow seaside days

At J1 Beach, the focus stays on ease. Sakhalin is offering complimentary beach access, with 20 per cent off the beach menu, making it one of the more flexible options if you want to spend the day by the water without committing to a fixed fee. The setup allows you to move between lounging and dining at your own pace, with the experience shaped around what you choose to order.

Nearby, Gigi Rigolatto adds a family angle, with complimentary access to its kids club for children aged five to 12, giving parents space to settle into a slower afternoon by the pool or beach. For those leaning into a more social Sunday, Bâoli Dubai’s brunch runs into the evening, combining food, music, and a livelier crowd.

The Beach JBR leans into sunset and casual dining

Over at The Beach, the offers are built around timing. Eat Greek Kouzina is running a 15 per cent discount on dining, while Yula Lounge shifts attention to sunset hours, with half price on selected items during its evening happy hour. It is the kind of setup that works well if you are planning to arrive later in the day and stay through golden hour.

For something more casual, Bake My Day adds smaller perks, from buy one get one free bakery items to discounts on the total bill, along with a kids eat free option tied to minimum spend. It keeps things flexible, especially for groups or families moving between the beach and nearby spots.

House of Porsche takes over Paus Club with all-day experiences

If you are looking to step away from the beach for a few hours, this is a different kind of weekend plan. Running from April 23 to May 10, House of Porsche is turning Paus Club into a space that moves between wellness, creativity, and live experiences throughout the day.

Mornings are built around slower sessions, from meditation and yoga to sound healing and pilates, while afternoons open up into workshops and community-led experiences, including art sessions and casual gatherings. By the evening, the space shifts again, with live music, terrace moments, and a more social atmosphere.

The setup is open to the public and designed to be flexible, whether you drop in for a single session or stay through the day..