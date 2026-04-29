Dubai: 7 free fitness classes and wellness events to try this week

Looking to stay active without spending money? This week, Dubai residents have several free fitness classes and wellness events to choose from, with a focus on movement, mindfulness and community.

From a waterfront Pilates session to yoga, bootcamps and guided meditation, here are seven free activities worth adding to your calendar.

1. Sunset Pilates at Dubai Marina

To celebrate World Pilates Day, VEO Fitness is joining forces with LC for a one-time sunset mat Pilates session at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club.

Set against the waterfront backdrop of Dubai Marina, the class is designed for all fitness levels and offers a more relaxed, community-focused experience. Participants will receive complimentary mats, exclusive goodies from both brands, followed by light bites and refreshing drinks after the session.

With only 20 public spots available, early registration is recommended.

When: Saturday, 2 May, 6 pm



2. Bring a friend to the gym for free

VEO Fitness is also running its Bring Your Neighbour Week, encouraging members to invite a friend, neighbour or training partner to experience the gym for free.

Guests will receive complimentary access to facilities, with first-time visitors also eligible for a free personal training assessment session. No advance booking is required, making it an easy option for anyone curious about joining a gym or restarting a fitness routine.

The offer is available across participating VEO branches in Dubai.

When: Until 2 May



3. Join The Good Energy Club

The Good Energy Club is hosting a free morning of wellness sessions at Expo City Dubai.

Designed as an inclusive community event, the programme combines energising workouts with slower recovery sessions, allowing visitors to build their own wellness morning. It is organised in collaboration with #MyDubai Communities, Terra and The Grateful Mile.

Sessions must be booked in advance, with one class per time slot.

When: 2 May, 8 am to 1 pm

4. Start the day with sunrise yoga

One of the standout sessions at The Good Energy Club is sunrise yoga, offering residents a calm and grounding start to the day.

Held in the peaceful surroundings of Terra, the session is ideal for those looking to improve flexibility, reduce stress, and enjoy a slower-paced workout before the city gets busy.

Expect breath-led movement and a relaxing atmosphere.

When: Morning of 2 May

5. Try Pilates sculpt

For those wanting a slightly more intense workout, Pilates sculpt combines traditional Pilates movements with strength and toning exercises.

This class focuses on core control, posture, and endurance, making it a good option for residents who want low-impact exercise with a challenge.

The session is also part of the free Good Energy Club schedule at Terra.

When: 2 May

6. Free bootcamp session

If cardio and high-energy training are more your style, free bootcamp sessions will also be available during the event.

Participants can expect a fast-paced group workout mixing functional exercises, strength drills and endurance training. These sessions are ideal for those who enjoy motivation from a group setting.

Where: Terra

When: 2 May

7. Guided meditation and sound healing

For residents who prefer recovery over intensity, guided meditation and sound healing sessions provide a chance to slow down and mentally reset.

Using calming breathwork, mindfulness techniques and soothing sounds, the classes are aimed at reducing stress and helping visitors reconnect before the new week begins.

It is one of the gentlest options on the schedule.

Where: Terra

When: 2 May

With demand for affordable wellness experiences continuing to rise, this week’s line-up offers residents a simple reason to step outside, move more and recharge.