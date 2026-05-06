Write a message of hope at Dubai’s giant viral chocolate box, receive free goodies

A giant chocolate box at Kite Beach will soon become a canvas for messages of hope, kindness, and unity as FIX Dessert Chocolatier launches a new public art installation aimed at celebrating community spirit in the UAE.

Running on May 9 and 10 from 4 pm until midnight, the “Messages from the UAE” activation invites residents to submit heartfelt notes through digital tablets placed inside an interactive FIX Hero Box installation. The messages will appear in real time as part of a growing digital word cloud, later inspiring a limited-edition FIX chocolate box design.

The initiative is being launched in partnership with Careem and brings together several UAE-born brands, including Karen Wazen, Salt, Parker's and Humantra.

“For me, kindness, gratitude and unity are not big, complicated ideas,” said Sarah Hamouda,Co-Founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier told Khaleej Times.

“They often show up in the smallest moments: a handwritten note or a simple ‘thinking of you’ message.” Hamouda said the campaign was designed to feel “human first,” offering residents a moment to pause and contribute something meaningful.

“At FIX, we have always felt held by our community, so this felt like a small way to give some of that warmth back,” she said. “Each message may start as just a few words, but together they become something much bigger: a collective voice of kindness, connection and appreciation from the UAE to the world.”

The activation comes as FIX, widely recognised for its viral “Can’t Get Knafeh of It” chocolate bar, continues expanding its identity beyond social media popularity into community-led experiences.

Why Kite Beach?

Hamouda said Kite Beach was chosen because it reflects Dubai’s open and multicultural atmosphere.

“It is open, relaxed, and full of life, with residents, families, friends, visitors and creatives all coming together in one place,” she said.

“With the sea, the skyline, and that real sense of community, it felt like the right home for this moment.”

More than 5,000 goodie bags containing products and vouchers from participating UAE brands are expected to be distributed during the two-day event.

According to Hamouda, spotlighting local businesses was a key part of the concept. “FIX started here in Dubai, and so much of our journey has been shaped by the support, love and encouragement of this community,” she said.

“We wanted to use this moment to support and put a spotlight on amazing home-grown brands, brands that are creating with so much passion, purpose and heart every day.”

The collected messages will eventually be transformed into the packaging design for a future FIX Hero Box, which will later be sold through Careem and at Dubai International Airport.

“We did not want the installation to be something that existed for just one weekend and then disappeared,” Hamouda added.

“A kind word can stay with someone for much longer than we realise.”