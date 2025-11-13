Dubai Fitness Challenge: Fancy climbing 54 storeys of a skyscraper?

Fitness has long since ceased to be a fallacy one can’t reach or a fad confined to indoor gyms. It is now real and robust, especially in Dubai during the month of November, when the city embraces the annual Fitness Challenge, daring residents to test their strength, resilience and commitment to wellness. Turning this test of endurance into an endeavour of purpose and giving back is ‘Climb for a Cause’, where participants are challenged to climb 54 floors of an iconic real estate landmark–ICD Brookfield Place, while raising funds for Al Jalila Foundation, a charity organisation promoting medical education and research in the UAE.

ICD Brookfield Place, a premier lifestyle and business address in Dubai, already famed for its ambitious net-zero carbon goals, innovative technology, and tenant-focused strategies, is now pushing the boundaries skyward by opening all its 54 floors to the public for the first time, inviting them to do a reality check on their health and form.

What sparked the idea was the team’s intent to bring the community together in a purposeful way during the Dubai Fitness Challenge and integrate their philosophy of wellbeing, innovation, and community engagement in a new way that celebrates health, and thereby, support a worthy cause.

Elaborating on the initiative as being something more than just a workout event, Ben McGregor, senior vice president – Real Estate Management & Operations, Brookfield Properties, says, “‘Climb for a Cause’ is about community and contribution. It’s more than a fitness challenge; it’s an opportunity for people from different walks of life to come together with a shared purpose to support medical innovation and wellbeing through Al Jalila Foundation. The event reflects the idea that small, individual efforts can combine to create a meaningful impact.”

The initiative, McGregor says, fits naturally into the Dubai Fitness Challenge’s vision of making fitness inclusive, accessible, and part of everyday life. “‘Climb for a Cause’ aligns closely with that vision by encouraging movement and mindfulness within a landmark setting. It invites people to challenge themselves while supporting the city’s broader ambition of fostering a healthier, more connected community.”

Partnering with Jalila Foundation lends a deeper meaning to ICD Brookfield Place’s unique endeavour. The Foundation has long been at the forefront of transforming lives through medical research, education, and treatment across the UAE. Every step taken up the 54 floors by the participants, therefore, becomes a gesture that goes beyond personal tenacity and fitness goals. Each flight of stairs ascended supports the advancement of healthcare and impacts the lives of those it touches. It is a cause that mirrors ICD Brookfield Place’s own guiding principles of wellbeing, compassion, and community contribution.

The response to the challenge has been tremendous, and the organisers expect “strong participation from individuals who want to be part of something new, impactful, and reflective of Dubai’s dynamic spirit during the 30x30 challenge.” A diverse mix of participants including professionals from the ICD Brookfield Place business network, fitness enthusiasts and families eager to join an inclusive, community-driven event will come together to make the occasion not just a success, but a milestone in the Fitness Challenge calendar.

For some, the climb will be about testing fitness; for others, simply about fun or contributing to a good cause. But at its core, the hope is that everyone who takes on the ascent will leave with a sense of connection, accomplishment and inspiration. It may also bring a rare moment of delightful insight – the realisation of how it feels to be at the pinnacle, not by taking the elevator but by walking the paces, one step at a time.

As the enthusiasm for this unique fitness fixture builds up, ICD Brookfield Place validates its position as a modern, sustainable workplace with its heart in the right place. “Wellness and sustainability are embedded into everything we do at ICD Brookfield Place, from our design and amenities to our community programmes. ‘Climb for a Cause’ brings that ethos to life. It transforms a workplace into a platform for positive impact, encouraging movement, collaboration, and giving back using our building in a way that supports both people and purpose,” McGregor sums up.

Fitness, fervour, philanthropy, and corporate philosophy – rarely do these elements come together on a canvas of collective aim and communal endeavour. It is now happening in Dubai, the city that makes even the most unimaginable ventures a reality.