Dubai firm rolls out 'work from local cafe' policy to support small businesses

Dubai’s cafe culture has always been a soft power in the city – a place where side hustles are born and big ideas are sketched on paper napkins. But for Haus of Hendricks, a Dubai-based creative agency, those cosy corners and neighbourhood spots are starting to play a more active role in how the team shows up to work.

In response to the current regional climate, the team has decided to roll out a paid “work from your local cafe” policy. “The current regional situation made us step back and look at the landscape around us, both as a business and a community,” says Abby Griffiths, VP of strategy and commercial at Haus of Hendricks.

Given that the agency’s client roster is rooted in hospitality, it felt “natural and necessary to do something meaningful for the very spaces and people we champion every day.”

From that conversation, founder and CEO Mariam Hendricks introduced an initiative that gives every team member a monthly allowance to spend at local eateries, independent cafes, restaurants and even boutique fitness spaces. “It's our small way of putting our values into action, not just talking about supporting our communities but actually doing so,” Abby adds.

On any given weekday, the Haus of Hendricks team might be working from a sun-soaked terrace, a neighbourhood coffee bar or a corner studio. But unlike a typical “work from anywhere” perk, the intent is to spend money on independent venues, rather than defaulting to big chains or delivery apps.

It’s a way of turning the agency’s day-to-day working habits into a modest but steady revenue stream for the places that give Dubai its personality.

“We track impact in a way that feels true to who we are as a creative agency,” she says. “We're constantly swapping recommendations: who's found the best iced matcha in the city? Where are the fluffiest eggs on a Tuesday morning?” Those tiny moments of curiosity are slowly building “a living, breathing guide to our local hospitality scene, curated by the team themselves.”

Creativity rarely thrives in rigid environments and Abby is quick to connect the dots. Beyond coffees ordered and venues visited, she says, “satisfaction is not always measured in something that’s quantifiable, the energy in the room when the team come back inspired is far more telling.”

When people have worked from different environments, chatted to baristas, watched other regulars and simply enjoyed being out in the city, “that creativity flows directly back into the work we produce for our clients.”

Moreover, this isn't something the organisation is measuring against a profit and loss sheet. "And that's a deliberate choice," says Abby. "We believe that investing in your team's wellbeing and in the communities around you isn't a line item to be scrutinised, it's a reflection of your values as a business.”

Would she encourage other companies to copy the model? “Absolutely, without hesitation,” she responds. Crucially, she stresses that it doesn’t need to be splashy or expensive to matter. “You don't have to do it at scale to make a difference, even taking your team out to a local cafe once a month or setting aside a small monthly allowance for staff to explore their neighbourhood, can have a real ripple effect.”

At the heart of the initiative lies a simple reminder. "As businesses, we are part of the cities and communities we operate in, and we have a responsibility to support the ecosystem around us," says Abby. "Particularly the independent restaurants, cafes and small businesses that give our cities their character and soul."

And the response has been exactly what you’d expect when you tell a creative person to go work from their favourite spot and pick up the bill. “Honestly, who wouldn't love it?!” says Abby. “They get to get out of the office, grab a great coffee or lunch and know they're actually supporting the places they love.”

After all, it doesn’t always have to be about big-ticket wellbeing campaigns or splashy sponsorships. Sometimes, it can be as simple as the small, everyday decisions: who you order your matcha from, which terrace becomes your Tuesday morning spot that actually shape how employees feel.