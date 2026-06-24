Dubai filmmaker opens China's 'fantasy-like' river valley to global productions

With waterfalls cascading through forested mountains, hidden villas tucked among the trees, and a landscape steeped in dragon mythology, China's Wulong River Scenic Area already feels like a ready-made movie set. Now, international filmmakers will have the chance to turn that backdrop into reality.

Dubai-based filmmaker and content creator Dana Itani has partnered with authorities in Yunxi County, Shiyan City, to launch the Dana Today Cinematic Filming Site, opening the scenic destination to foreign filmmakers and content creators for the first time.

The initiative aims to position the Wulong River Scenic Area as a filming destination for global productions while encouraging cultural exchange between China and the international creative community.

"The partnership really began through a shared interest in cultural exchange, not just business," Itani told Khaleej Times. "From our first conversations, it was clear that they wanted to introduce Yunxi to the international creative community and welcome more foreign filmmakers into the region."

According to Itani, the collaboration was formalised with Yunxi County officials, including Hu Yong, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Yunxi County People's Congress.

The filmmaker said she immediately saw the area's potential when she first visited.

"When I visited, I was immediately struck by how untouched the landscapes felt, but also by how prepared the county was in terms of infrastructure, hospitality and local support," she said. "It's a beautiful place with big potential for movies."

Stretching approximately 58 kilometres, the Wulong River Scenic Area is surrounded by mountains, waterfalls, forests and valleys. The area is also linked to local dragon mythology and spiritual traditions, elements that add to its cinematic appeal.

But Itani said the decision to establish a filming site there was not based solely on its natural beauty.

A new high-speed railway opening this month is expected to improve access between the airport and the scenic area, while nearby hotels and production facilities can support larger film crews and projects.

"For filmmakers, it's cost-effective," she explained. "Being able to move efficiently from an urban centre directly into a completely natural environment means more time actually filming and less time dealing with complicated logistics."

One of the most significant aspects of the initiative is that it marks the first time the location has been officially opened to foreign filmmakers.

For local authorities, the move is about more than attracting productions. It is also about encouraging cultural exchange and introducing the region to international audiences through film and digital storytelling.

"Opening the Wulong River Scenic Area to foreign filmmakers shows the county's values in bringing new perspectives, cultures and creatives into the region," Itani said.

During her visit, she witnessed firsthand the curiosity and excitement surrounding the project.

"I met women who told me they had never personally met a foreigner before, and they were so excited. That stayed with me because it was a genuine cultural exchange for both sides."

Describing the location as a place that feels like "stepping into a fantasy world", Itani said the site offers filmmakers a rare advantage.

"You are surrounded by mountains, clear rivers, waterfalls, stone pathways, bridges and villas hidden throughout the forest," she said. "One of the most memorable sights is a waterfall crowned by five dragons, which immediately gives the location a sense of mythology and scale."

She added that the landscape is so well preserved that "the clear water looks like a mirror."

From a production standpoint, the location already functions much like a completed set.

"You don't need to build a big set or rely heavily on green screen," she said. "There are many backdrops, all within one cinematic location."

The filmmaker believes the site could support a wide range of productions, from adventure films and action sequences to fantasy projects, historical dramas and horror stories.

"I see the Dana Today Cinematic Filming Site supporting almost every kind of production," she said. "The same location can feel peaceful and romantic in one scene, then mysterious or intense in another, depending on how you frame and light it."

As a filmmaker based in Dubai, Itani sees the project as a natural extension of the UAE's role as a global meeting point for cultures and ideas.

"Living in Dubai has shaped the way I think about international collaboration," she said. "Dubai itself is a cultural bridge. It brings together people, businesses and communities from all over the world."

She hopes the initiative will strengthen ties between China's tourism and cultural sectors and the UAE's growing creative community.

"Storytelling is universal," she said. "Even when people do not share the same language or background, they can still connect through story and emotion."

The project also highlights the growing influence of the creator economy, which Itani believes is opening doors that were once reserved for traditional film studios and production companies.

"Creators now have access not only to viewers, brands, and financing opportunities, but also to institutions and governments," she said. "Those decision-makers are taking creators more seriously because we have proven that our storytelling can influence how people see a destination, a culture, or an entire industry."

For Itani, the launch of the filming site is proof of how digital creators can help build connections that extend far beyond social media, creating opportunities for cultural exchange through the power of storytelling.