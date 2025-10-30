Dubai emerges as the global stage for fashion’s next chapter

Once the world looked to Paris and Milan for fashion’s defining moments. Today, it is Dubai leading that evolution — where innovation, craftsmanship, and culture converge to shape fashion’s future.

This vision came to life at Fashion Factor 12: The Vault, held on October 25 and 26 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Founded by Sherif Thomas, the two-day showcase united designers from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, each redefining modern luxury through their own creative lens.

A standout highlight was Eviancx, the region’s leading tokenisation and crypto platform, joining as Strategic Partner to launch a USD 5 million investment initiative supporting emerging designers and entrepreneurs. Under Eviancx Fashion, the Dolce & Gabbana Custom Collection by Eviancx opened with Nadine Njeim and Victor Sandoval, Founder of Eviancx, embodying the perfect blend of haute couture and digital innovation.

Among the standout names was Zayna Haute Couture, which captivated audiences with refined femininity and meticulous craftsmanship — a testament to Dubai’s growing role in elevating regional couture.

Dubai’s own talents also shone brightly. AZARI debuted its by-invitation-only collection, redefining modern exclusivity, while The Grand Prestige presented its Hermès Collection, celebrating timeless elegance. Adding a global flair, SEVEN by Tamer Hosny made its international debut, earning the Egyptian artist the Global Inspirational Icon Award 2025 for his remarkable influence in art, music, and fashion.

As The Vault concluded, one message stood clear: fashion’s next great chapter will not be written in Paris or Milan alone — its new heartbeat resonates in Dubai.