Need a designer bag today? Dubai service delivers rentals in around 120 minutes

Ever wanted to carry a Chanel clutch for a wedding or wear a Prada dress to a gala without paying the full retail price? A Dubai-based fashion rental platform is making luxury wardrobes more accessible, with designer bags, dresses and accessories available for delivery in around 120 minutes across the city.

Best Kept Shared is a peer-to-peer fashion rental and resale platform that connects people looking to rent luxury fashion with owners willing to lend pieces from their wardrobes.

The platform offers items from brands including Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Prada, giving users access to designer fashion for a fraction of the retail price.

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To rent an item, users browse available listings, complete a two-step identity verification process, select their preferred rental dates, and submit a booking request.

The platform also offers a 100 per cent fit guarantee for clothing. If an item does not fit, customers can request a return within four hours of delivery and receive a full refund, excluding the delivery fee.

Rental periods are available in two options: a three-day rental called the "One-Night Stand" and a one-week rental known as the "Staycay". Some items are also available for purchase.

The platform also allows fashion lovers to earn money from pieces already sitting in their wardrobes.

After registering and completing identity verification, users can list their designer clothing, bags, and accessories on the platform. Once a booking is confirmed, the lender prepares the item for collection, while Best Kept Shared handles the courier service, dry cleaning, and return delivery.

According to the platform, most rental requests are for the same day or the following day, encouraging lenders to respond quickly to maximise bookings.

For peer-to-peer rentals, lenders receive 70 per cent of the rental fee, minus delivery costs, while the platform retains a 30 per cent commission. For managed wardrobe services and brand partnerships, rental revenue is split equally between the owner and the platform, with delivery charges deducted separately.

Beyond convenience, the founders say the platform was built around the belief that fashion should be enjoyed rather than constantly consumed.

They envision a future where women invest in a capsule wardrobe of timeless, high-quality staples while renting bold statement pieces or occasion wear that might otherwise only be worn once.

"We see a future where women invest in a capsule wardrobe of high quality staple pieces, leaving them free to rent that bold new style they couldn't commit to purchase or that OTT dress that'll only be worn once," founders Kelly and Sophie wrote in a note on the company's website.

By extending the life of luxury fashion through rentals and resale, the platform aims to reduce waste while making premium brands more accessible. The founders say they have curated pieces from "the coolest closets across our city" so users can simply enjoy them and return them, describing the concept as part of a growing "rental revolution."

The service reflects the growing popularity of circular fashion, as more consumers seek affordable and sustainable ways to wear luxury labels without the long-term commitment of ownership.