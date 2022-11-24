Dubai: Danish DJ AND producer Morten Breum all set to perform at Habtoor Grand Resort

Keeping beats fresh and alive in the music industry today does not come easily to everyone. But for Danish DJ and producer Morten Breum, who goes by his stage name MORTEN, and has been dominating the international scene of late, it comes naturally. With his recent fame, he has garnered an audience of 4.7million monthly on Spotify, while also featuring in the top 5 most played records in the world by DJs for seven weeks, after his collaboration with David Guetta over the last few years. Along with the acclaimed DJ, MORTEN has coined a whole new genre, ‘Future Rave’, with hopes of finding new talent with the label and keeping the beat of music alive.

What talent do you hope to discover with the establishment of your new label Future Rave, which acts as an establishment for the next generation of innovative and daring producers?

Being able to discover new talent via the label is really exciting because we’ve seen how much support Future Rave has been getting in sets all over the world. You can hear it more and more on big festival stages as well so it really is making an impact and creating a shift in electronic music. I can’t wait to hear the demos we will be receiving and to see other DJs put out Future Rave tracks!

From being a young teenager in Denmark to having sold out shows in the US, you have achieved a lot. What advice would you give other young artistes out there who are hoping to make it big?

I think the most important thing is to work hard and stay true to yourself. Truly believing in what you do is what matters the most. Making something you don’t like won’t get you anywhere, so my best advice would really be to stay yourself and to make something you believe in.

How has the journey been working with your good friend David Guetta?

It’s been amazing! I would have never imagined that what started as me sending him some ideas and tracks would evolve into something as big as Future Rave. Seeing how it has been impacting the electronic music scene is truly incredible and I feel really blessed that I can do something like this with such a good friend as David.

Your clothing line was a big hit in Denmark and sold out within hours. What was the inspiration behind it?

I created my clothing line Boom Boom Army (BBA) with my partner on the brand Nima Kay. We’ve both always been interested in fashion, especially streetwear, which is why we decided to start BBA. We chose a polar bear as the logo because it’s always been my favourite animal and because we were both raised in Scandinavia, which is in the north. It’s great that I get to express my creativity not only through music but also through fashion, and the fact that every collection is sold out so quickly is even better!

What does the future look like for MORTEN?

Right now I have a really busy tour schedule so that’s what I am mostly focused on. Besides that, I’m working on a lot of new music so hopefully I can share some new releases soon!

