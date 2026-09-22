Dubai Curl Festival 2026: Curly hair event to bring styling, talks to UAE

Dubai is getting a festival dedicated to curly, coily and kinky hair, with the Dubai Curl Festival taking place next month.

The one-day event will be held at Cornelia’s Craft Kitchen in Dubai Internet City on October 10, running from 10am to 6pm.

Organised by Oh My Knots, the event is being billed by organisers as the UAE’s first family-focused curly hair festival, bringing together people with different curl types for a day centred around natural hair.

Oh My Knots describes itself as the UAE’s first community-led curly hair platform, catering to families with curl types ranging from 2B to 4C.

The platform focuses on simplifying curly hair routines, with guidance and product recommendations designed around conditions in the Gulf.

At the festival, visitors can expect brand stands featuring curly, coily and kinky hair products, as well as live demonstrations and opportunities to interact directly with participating brands.

Product sampling will also be available, giving visitors the chance to try different products before buying them, while every ticket holder will receive a goodie bag from participating brands.

The event will also include dedicated activities for children, with organisers encouraging families to attend together.

The festival comes as Oh My Knots looks to bring the community it has built online together in person, while also addressing some of the challenges curly hair can face in the UAE, including hard water, heat and humidity.

According to the organisers, Dubai Curl Festival is expected to become an annual event, with more participating brands and a special guest still to be announced.

Tickets are now on sale, with limited early-bird pricing and family passes covering two adults and two children also available.

Dubai Curl Festival will take place at Cornelia’s Craft Kitchen in Dubai Internet City on October 10 from 10am to 6pm.