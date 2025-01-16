Dubai: Compex Group is a mother-daughter project

Dubai residents and Lebanese nationals Salwa Charabati and Rouba Assafa, a mother-daughter team, attribute the success of their three-decade-old company Compex to the UAE, which offered them global exposure when they opened their local office in DMCC.

Salwa recalls landing in Dubai in 2013 and establishing her company the next year in DMCC. “The UAE has added success to my journey in Lebanon and Iraq. It opened doors for me to cosmopolitan clients. It was a great way to get bigger international exposure and even more recognition.”

Compex Group was founded in 1994 as a sole proprietorship registered in Beirut, and today serves 200+ clients across 10+ countries in the Middle East and Africa. The company — catering to 15+ sectors — provides a comprehensive suite of auditing, accounting, and consulting services with a global footprint spanning three countries: Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE.

The company serves both international and local clients ranging from small-to-medium-sized enterprises. Compex is an integral part of Parker Randall International, a prominent UK-based auditing and accounting firm with a presence in over 50 countries.

The duo are accomplished in their respective careers but decided to collaborate on a joint venture. Salwa has an MBA, while Rouba is an established chef and also a music composer and singer of her own songs.

“My mum is an entrepreneur by nature. She excels in everything she does, whether it is at home, at work, or socially. She is my role model, so becoming an entrepreneur was the obvious choice for me. I see the potential in the family business, which my mum worked so hard for when she established it first in Lebanon, then Iraq and then Dubai,” said 28-year-old Rouba.

She grew up in Lebanon untiI she turned 18, then left her home country to fulfil her dream of becoming a chef. She attended the Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, and then worked for several Michelin Star restaurants including Le Mirazur, Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athéné, and Guy Savoy.

“My daughter joined the company two years after she graduated. I decided I wanted her to join my journey because she is a multi-talented person and a great people’s person even though she has a career of a professional chef and worked in some of the best Michelin Star restaurants in the world. Nothing can stop her as she is very creative and ambitious. She is also starting a career in music. So the doors keep on opening and expanding for us as her imagination is the wildest I’ve ever seen,” said 60-year-old Salwa.

Rouba agrees that she has always enjoyed meeting people, and being a chef has taught her the importance of social skills, which she genuinely loves using. The sales side of the business seemed incredibly interesting, she added, and it aligns perfectly with her passion for connecting with others.

Passion for numbers