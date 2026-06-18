From Dubai casting call to Cannes: UAE-based actor lands pivotal role in 'Rihana'

A routine casting call from Dubai turned into a career-defining moment for UAE-based actor Puneet Sud, who found himself sharing the screen with Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons in Rihana, an international feature film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

The 67-year-old actor said he initially knew very little about the project when he was approached by a casting agency in Dubai and invited to travel to Sri Lanka for filming.

He boarded a flight to Colombo expecting another acting assignment. It was only after arriving on set that he realised the scale of the production.

"It was only on the morning of the shoot that it dawned on me that this was an international film and that the scene I was doing was opposite Jeremy Irons," he said.

For Sud, who began acting later in life, the experience marked a major milestone in a journey that started just seven years ago.

A film inspired by true events

Rihana is a human rights drama inspired by true events and centres on the story of a Sri Lankan domestic worker accused of a crime in Saudi Arabia. The film stars Irons as Julian Miles, a human rights activist who fights to secure justice for the woman, portrayed by debut actress Vidhushika Ramaraj.

The film premiered at Cannes on May 20 and explores themes of justice, migrant rights, and the experiences of vulnerable workers abroad.

Sud plays a Saudi tribal leader and religious elder who serves as a moral authority during one of the film's most important moments.

"It was unique for me because I often get cast in Middle Eastern roles because of my looks," he said. "But this time it was special because this was a film."

According to Sud, his role appears during the climax, when Irons' character seeks mercy on behalf of the protagonist.

While his appearance lasts only a few minutes, Sud said he was told it would play a crucial role in the story's conclusion.

"The assistant director told me this was a very defining moment in the whole movie because the narrative actually rests on those few minutes at the end," he said.

That knowledge added pressure, particularly as he found himself sharing scenes with one of cinema's most respected actors.

"I sincerely hoped I had lived up to the expectations of the producers," he said. "There was excitement, but there was also responsibility."

'Finally, I'm on the big stage'

Despite appearing in advertising campaigns and smaller productions over the years, Rihana marks Sud's first international feature film.

What makes his story unusual is that he only began acting at the age of 60."I started acting at the age of 60," he said.

Before that, acting was never part of his long-term plans. Yet taking a chance later in life opened doors he never expected. "One of the most important lessons I learned is to love myself and respect myself," he said. "When you do that, you suddenly discover qualities you didn't know you had."

At 67, he still approaches auditions with the enthusiasm of someone just starting out. "I have everything to gain and nothing to lose."

When news of the Cannes premiere arrived, Sud said the feeling was both exciting and validating. "Finally, I'm on the big stage, even if it was three minutes," he said. "This was a unique experience. You don't get an opportunity to be paired opposite one of the greatest actors in the industry."

A win for UAE-based actors

His involvement, he believes, reflects the growing quality of acting talent emerging from the UAE.

"We suddenly realised how talented actors and actresses from the UAE are," he said. "I think we made a case for UAE-based actors to be taken more seriously. It's a big win for the UAE rather than personally for us."

The actor also hopes audiences connect with the film's wider message.

For him, Rihana is ultimately a story about justice and standing up for people who may not have a voice of their own.

"One very important takeaway from this movie would be the fight for justice, especially when it comes to underprivileged people," he said.

"Many people don't understand how the law works or how difficult it can be to defend yourself. Sometimes it takes someone willing to stand up and fight for them."

Looking ahead

The Cannes premiere may have marked Sud's biggest acting achievement so far, but he insists it is not the finish line.

He is now setting his sights on opportunities in the Indian entertainment industry while continuing to pursue international projects.

"Hopefully this is the start of bigger things," he said.

At an age when many people are thinking about retirement, Sud is focused on building the next chapter of his career.

And if Rihana has taught him anything, it is that unexpected opportunities can arrive when least expected, sometimes through nothing more than a phone call from a casting agency in Dubai.

"It was completely unexpected," he said. "But that's what makes it so special."