Dubai: Over 230 bikers to ride on May 17 for breaking stigma around men’s mental health

Dubai’s streets will soon be filled with vintage motorcycles, tailored suits, and conversations around men’s mental health as the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) returns to the emirate on May 17.

For Khan FM, host of the Dubai ride, the event carries a deeply personal meaning. The long-time motorcyclist, who discovered he was on the autistic spectrum three years ago, says the initiative is about far more than motorcycles and fashion, it is about creating a space where men feel comfortable speaking openly about mental health.

Hosted by Dubai’s Piston Kings Motorcycle Community for the third consecutive year, the global charity ride aims to raise awareness around men’s mental health and prostate cancer research, while bringing together the UAE’s growing motorcycle community.

This year’s edition, titled DGR Arabia, will begin at 25th Jump Street in Dubai from 3pm onwards, with more than 230 riders already registered, according to organisers.

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“We’re proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in three years,” said Khan FM, DGR Arabia Ride Host. “The ride has grown from the initial 35 riders since the Piston Kings got involved, and we’re now hosting more than 350 riders who join together for a noble cause.”

Unlike previous editions, this year’s ride will follow a looped route across some of Dubai’s best-known landmarks, including the Museum of the Future and Expo City Dubai, before returning to the starting point.

“What’s going to be different this year is that instead of riding from one location to another, we’ve created a loop route passing through key areas across Dubai,” Khan told Khaleej Times.

Founded in 2012 in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has grown into one of the world’s largest charity motorcycle events, taking place across more than 1,000 cities globally.

Participants traditionally ride classic and vintage-style motorcycles while dressed in formal attire, creating a distinctive mix of fashion, motorcycling culture, and advocacy.

“I think the first reason it resonates with people is that there’s nothing else like this,” Khan said. “You’re combining your passion for motorcycles, your passion for styling and fashion, and advocacy for men’s mental health.”

He added that the event also opens conversations that many men still struggle to have publicly.

“When you really narrow it down to men’s mental health, you’re talking about issues that men speak about behind closed doors,” he said. “It’s not something that’s widely spoken about publicly.”

Khan, who was born and raised in Dubai and has been riding motorcycles since the age of 17, said his own diagnosis changed the way he viewed mental health and self-understanding.

“About three years ago, I learned that I was on the autistic spectrum,” he said. “This is something I now openly share because it helped me understand so much more about myself and my past.”

He added that initiatives like DGR can help create spaces where men feel more comfortable discussing mental health, whether through community support or professional help.

“There are men out there with different conditions, different circumstances, different surroundings,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the more we talk about it openly, the easier it becomes for men to feel comfortable and look for healing.”

Last year’s Dubai edition was endorsed by the Dubai Health Authority, while the 2026 event is endorsed by the Emirates Motorsports Organization.

This year’s edition will also feature participation from the UK-based Bobhead Brothers as official ambassadors, while Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling joins as the event’s official timekeeper.

Alongside raising awareness, organisers say the ride also aims to create a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for participants.

“If you look at the pictures from previous years, everybody puts in the effort to look their best,” Khan said. “You have men and women joining the ride in support of fathers, brothers, husbands and friends.”

Participation is open to riders with classic or vintage-style motorcycles, though organisers say all riders are welcome. Registration is available through the DGR Arabia website.