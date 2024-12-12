Dubai-based siblings launch dairy-free ice cream

Riwa khan and Zahen Khan. Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Riwa Khan’s quest to find the perfect dessert compelled her to launch the ice cream brand Majama in the UAE. Her brother, Zahen Khan, would join the venture later. The Dubai-based siblings’ story combines vision, creativity, finance, operations, and strategy to launch a home-grown brand that manufactures creamy, delicious, dairy-free ice cream in a variety of unique flavours.

The Dubai-based venture is constantly developing products. Riwa, the 30-year-old founder and brand director of Majama, explains that her journey began with a quest for the perfect sweet indulgence. She recalls being struck by the challenge of finding desserts made from natural ingredients.

Her search began back when she was in London for her studies. She noticed the adverse effects of processed foods, gluten, and dairy on her health, but eliminating them from her diet only intensified her cravings for dessert. Despite London’s array of healthy dessert options, none quite hit the mark.

Kitchen experiments

This led Riwa to her kitchen, where she started crafting various recipes. To her delight, and that of her family and friends, these creations were a hit. Riwa was pleasantly surprised to find that desserts made with natural ingredients could not only match but often exceeded the taste of processed ones.

“I am a passionate foodie with an affinity for all things natural and whole. In 2012, I went through a health crisis, where my digestion and immunity severely deteriorated. I came to learn that it was the gluten, dairy, and refined sugars in my diet that were causing me severe distress. If it wasn't for my own personal health journey, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Apart from food and health, I love painting and have been doing so since I was six. It has been a great joy learning how to channel my creative and artistic nature through Majama too,” said Riwa, who landed in Dubai when she was two and has studied both Fine Art and Business Management in London.

She and her sibling credit the UAE for their success. Riwa explained: “When Majama first launched, there weren’t many free-from and alternative products in the market. And whatever was available was imported. Our products are proudly made in the UAE and it has been a great contributing factor to our success.”

When asked aboout what triggered the idea of setting up a business, Riwa shared she always had a very independent spirit and knew from a young age that she wanted to do her own thing. “It was only a matter of time until I got the right idea. Zahen and I have an extremely complementary skillset. My forte lies in creativity and vision, whereas Zahen is great with finance, operations, and strategy. He’s always been a huge fan of the products I’ve made so as the business was evolving, it only made sense for him to join full-time and lead the company into greater expansion and growth,” said Riwa.

Zahen studied Finance and History at NYU Stern School of Business and went on to work for tech startups in New York and Bengaluru in sales, business development, and marketing. He then worked at General Motors in the Middle East, as part of its Cadillac team. After leaving that role, he joined Majama full-time last year, where he heads strategy and operations.

“At first, Riwa was running Majama independently and I always supported her from the sidelines. When we saw the growth and customer reaction, I decided to join full-time,” said Zahen.

“Our parents moved to the UAE when we were one and two years old. I grew up here and it’s been amazing to watch its transformation over the years. I really believe that it’s a great place to do business and though sometimes it can be tough when you are starting out, if you prove yourself in the market, the policies and regulations are built to help you succeed,” added 32-year-old Zahen.

The siblings derive inspiration from their grandfather, Afzal Khan. Riwa said: “My entrepreneurial aspirations were deeply influenced by my grandfather as he was the first person in our family to become an entrepreneur, establishing a successful business selling generators in Mumbai in the 1950s. I loved hearing stories of how he would run his business and all the celebrities he would supply his generators to.”