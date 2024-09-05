Dubai-based German-Swedish couple are committed to protecting smiles in the UAE

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM

German-Swedish couple Dr. Maximilian Riewer and Anna Maria Silfverskiöld have vowed to bring a smile to their customers — literally.

Dr Riewer is a dentist who finds joy in helping his patients perfect their grins. His commitment has led to a steady clientele; he can now meet the kids of the kids he once checked at his office in Dubai Sky Clinic. “Out of our three dental clinics, the oldest one was established in the city 20 years ago.

“I run three clinics with more than 50 employees. The quality of life in Dubai was a significant factor for me [when i first came to the city], and I have since started a family here. The secure environment of Dubai provides a solid foundation for us,” said Dr Riewer, the founder of Dubai Sky Clinic.

Dr Riewer, who has been living and working in Dubai since 2003, was always focused on expanding his practice. Meanwhile, Swedish national Silfverskiöld, who has been in Dubai since 2002, was working in management at a local bank. The couple sealed their bond in 2012 when they were married in a beautiful ceremony at the One & Only on the Palm.

Natural step forward

On the business front, Dr. Riewer was solidifying his practice and deepening his expertise as a dentist and Silfverskiöld brought her extensive knowledge in management, numbers, and strategy to the table. She recognised the potential of the emerging social media landscape and saw a great opportunity to scale the practice through targeted marketing efforts.

With her support, the idea of Sky Clinics was born —it would be a modern dental clinic combining the highest standards of patient care with innovative marketing strategies. She took charge of marketing and strategic planning, allowing Dr. Riewer to focus on the core business of patient care.

Sky Clinics has three branches — Dubai Sky Clinic in Burjuman, Sky Clinic in Jumeirah Lake Towers, and the newest Trio Dental Center in Business Bay — offering a wide range of dental treatments. Dr. Riewer and Silfverskiöld have employed over 15 highly qualified doctors, who can cater to patients in a variety of languages.

“Dr. Riewer regularly engages with the German School in Dubai, conducting dental check-ups and helping children overcome their fear of dentists. These visits are more than just a professional engagement; they are an expression of his belief that prevention and education are the keys to good dental health. “We also have developed a deep connection with charitable projects in Africa,” said Silfverskiöld, Head of Marketing at Dubai Sky Clinic.

Dr. Riewer was heavily influenced by his grandfather, who significantly impacted the family’s post-war economic recovery through the trade of European woods. “Watching my grandfather negotiate with diplomats and international clients taught me the importance of going the extra mile for a distinguished clientele. These early lessons in negotiation and client relations were invaluable. After completing my studies, I applied these skills to my own business in dentistry,” says the 54-year-old.

Working in both private clinics and insurance-supported practices provided Dr.Riewer with a comprehensive understanding of delivering top-notch care while ensuring efficiency. This experience allowed him to create unique treatment concepts that cater to a high-end clientele, emphasising exceptional service and efficiency.