Dubai-based entrepreneur Reema Al Khatib redefines luxury footwear with her brand Tigre Rosa

Reema Al Khatib, a prolific entrepreneur and fashion designer, is seeking to redefin the Middle Eastern luxury footwear market with her brand Tigre Rosa. She has achieved this by infusing cutting-edge craftsmanship into each pair of shoes she designs.

Crafted in Italy, Tigre Rosa is inspired by strength and timeless luxury and exudes feminine power. It is a statement of strength, style, and sophistication, and it is designed for those who walk with confidence and embrace their inner strengths. This makes it the first choice of international celebrities when it comes to luxury footwear.

Talking about her inspiration and ideology, CEO and Founder Reema Al Khatib, who is at the forefront as she continues to guide the brand towards greater heights, enthused, “My journey is a true reflection of “Who She Roars”, a movement that celebrates women who dare to dream and lead with strength and purpose. My passion for inspiring women and my dedication to crafting a brand that redefines luxury are not only shaping Tigre Rosa but also allowing women across generations to embrace their power, femininity, and purpose.”

The brand which aims to bring international luxury to the Middle Eastern consumers became an instant hit when it was showcased in Milan for the first time. It took center stage at Glauco Cavacuiti during Milan Fashion Week. Known for its exquisite craftsmanship and dazzling designs, the brand delivered an unforgettable presentation that redefined luxury footwear.

From the moment the first model stepped onto the runway, it was clear that Tigre Rosa was here to make a statement. Each pair of heels shimmered under the runway lights, reflecting the brand’s signature blend of sophistication and boldness. With intricate embellishments, sleek silhouettes, and an undeniable aura of confidence, every design embodied the essence of modern glamour. For connoisseurs of luxury footwear, Tigre Rosa is truly transforming the industry and elevating it to the next level with its craftsmanship, designs, and elegance.