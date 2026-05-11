Dubai: Your coffee is served by a robot now as AI reshapes daily life

Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to offices, coding labs or tech conferences in Dubai. Increasingly, it is showing up in residents’ everyday routines, from ordering coffee and planning workouts to beauty consultations and emotional companionship.

At SOIL Café at Kite Beach this week, visitors were greeted by a café experience powered almost entirely by AI.

As part of a temporary activation by Yango Group, Yango robots served coffee while customers placed their orders at the counter through Yasmina, the company’s AI assistant.

The concept, which ran from May 8 to 10, turned an ordinary beachside coffee stop into a glimpse of what daily life could increasingly look like in the near future.

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The setup is designed to reduce pressure on staff during busy periods and improve service flow, demonstrating how AI and robotics can handle routine interactions while employees focus on higher-value, human-led service.

But the café is only one example of a wider shift taking place across Dubai.

AI-powered tools are quietly becoming part of how residents work out, socialise, shop and even seek emotional support. Beauty brands now offer AI skin analysis tools, fitness apps use virtual trainers powered by machine learning, and chat-based AI companions have gained popularity globally among users looking for conversation and support.

Across social media, Dubai residents are also increasingly experimenting with AI-generated art, music, and content creation tools, with many using the technology beyond professional settings and integrating it into their personal lives.



Still, the rise of AI in everyday life has also sparked questions around dependency, privacy, and how much automation residents are comfortable allowing into personal spaces. While some residents embrace the efficiency, others remain cautious about replacing human interaction entirely.

“I think AI is useful for convenience, but I still value human connection,” said Neimat Ahmed, who visited the Yango café on the weekend. "It’s fun to experience once in a while, but I wouldn’t want everything in life to become automated.”

For some, the convenience is the appeal.

“People are becoming more comfortable interacting with AI in casual settings because it feels less intimidating than corporate tech,” said Michael Teen, a Dubai-based digital analyst. “Ordering a coffee from a robot or asking an AI assistant for recommendations makes the technology feel normal and approachable.”

The shift also reflects the UAE’s broader ambitions to position itself as a global AI hub, with artificial intelligence becoming increasingly visible in public-facing experiences, retail, and hospitality concepts.