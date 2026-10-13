UAE: 10-year-old writes book through pet dog's eyes, donates earnings to animal shelters

For most 10-year-olds, the summer holidays are a time to take a break from school, spend time with friends and explore new hobbies. But for Dubai-based Aryahi Tiwari, a summer project has turned into something she hadn't quite imagined: becoming a published author and raising funds to help animals in need.

And at the heart of it all is a tiny teacup poodle named Royal. Aryahi's debut book, Paw-sitively Royal, tells the story of the world through a dog's eyes, taking young readers on a journey filled with friendship and unconditional love that pet owners know all too well.

But for the Year 6 student at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, the book was never meant to be just another children's story. "I've always loved stories and using my imagination, but I realised I wanted to write a book when I understood that a story could do more than entertain people. It could also make them think and act differently," Aryahi tells Khaleej Times.

That belief has already been translated into action. According to the young author, her book has generated Dh5,000 in earnings so far, all of which has been donated towards animal welfare. "I'm especially proud that the project has supported animal welfare. The book's current earnings stand at Dh5,000 and we have donated all of it," she says. "Fingers crossed that we continue to move forward and make a difference to animals."

A story inspired by a four-legged friend

The inspiration for Paw-sitively Royal came from someone Aryahi knows particularly well. Her own pet dog. And like many pet owners, she often found herself wondering what was going on inside her dog's head. What was he thinking when he wagged his tail? How did he experience the world around him? And what might he say if he could put all those thoughts into words?

"Dogs have always fascinated me because they communicate so much without using words," she adds. "They can be funny, loyal, emotional and incredibly clever."

Rather than making a dog a supporting character, Aryahi decided to put him at the centre of the story. Royal, the book's narrator, is a tiny poodle with a rather large personality. Through his eyes, readers encounter a world of new experiences, from welcoming a brother named Rockstar and spending time with his best friend Rocket to overcoming fears and discovering what it means to belong.

"He is inspired by my own pet, who has an intelligent mind and the kindest heart," Aryahi says. "I have always wondered about what he is thinking and experiencing, so this book is my way of decoding that."

At just 10, Aryahi is also a certified dog trainer, an experience that helped her better understand the behaviour of her furry protagonist. "Training puppies has taught me to pay attention to the little things, their body language, reactions, energy and the way they communicate without words.”

Learning when to stop writing

Becoming a published author at 10 must come with its own set of challenges. But for Aryahi, the hardest part wasn't finding inspiration. It was, instead, deciding which ideas to leave out. "Sometimes I had so many ideas that I wanted to add them all," she adds. "I learned that writing a good story is not just about having lots of ideas. It is also about choosing the ideas that make the story stronger."

And writing is only one part of her packed schedule. Besides her schoolwork, Aryahi enjoys mathematics, coding, gymnastics, ballet, piano, acting and several team sports. She also serves as her school's 2026 student ambassador for The Alliance for Sustainable Schools, nurturing her growing interest in sustainability.

So, at a time when kids are increasingly glued to their iPads and scrolling through TikTok, how does she find the time to pursue so many interests? "My grandfather always says that if we do things that we love, we don't have to work a single day. That's the mantra I follow."

Giving animals a chance

All proceeds from Paw-sitively Royal, priced at Dh35, are being directed towards animal welfare initiatives supporting a pet shelter in Dubai and a cow shelter in India. The Dubai contribution is being made through a K9 membership that supports the shelter's ongoing care programmes.

For Aryahi, the decision was a natural extension of everything her own pet has taught her. "Animals give us so much love and happiness, that I felt that my book should give something back to them too," she says. "I wanted the success of Paw-sitively Royal to help animals who may not have a loving home yet."

'You don't have to be older to have a big idea'

Perhaps one of the most rewarding parts of becoming an author has been seeing other children connect with her work. Aryahi has already been invited to schools to speak about writing, experiences she says have been particularly special. "It makes me happy when my story inspires another child to pick up a book or start writing one themselves."

And for children across the UAE who have an idea but are hesitant to pursue it, she offers a simple message. "Don't wait until you think your idea is perfect. Just start! Your first sentence doesn't have to be amazing and your first draft doesn't have to be perfect."

It's advice that feels particularly meaningful coming from someone who has turned a summer project into a published book and a way of helping animals. "I'm only 10 and I've learned that age doesn't decide whether an idea is worth sharing," she says. "You don't have to be older to have a big idea. You just have to be brave enough to give your idea a chance."