Diwali Jewellery Trends 2025: Why convertibles, hand chokers are replacing heavy gold

This Diwali, jewellery is taking on a new meaning — less about excess, more about expression. From elephant sculptural earrings and statement lotus hand chokers to versatile pieces that transform from heavy to light, the season celebrates individuality and intention. We spoke to four leading designers and jewellers to decode the standout styles and smart styling tips defining the 2025 Diwali jewellery edit.

The brooch, choker and mathapati

Jewellery is moving beyond tradition to become a true style statement. Buyers are choosing pieces that balance artistry with intent — from lightweight jadau chokers crafted on silver bases polished in gold to heirloom-inspired Basra pearl strands and uncut diamond sets bordered with emeralds.

Brooches, chokers and mathapatis are leading the trend, bringing a regal yet wearable charm to festive dressing. Designer Manish Malhotra notes, “I love how today’s buyers aren’t afraid to make jewellery the centrepiece of their look. The men have evolved too. Men’s jewellery is becoming more expressive and refined... I see men enjoying that process of styling now, experimenting with textures, layers, and design.” This Diwali, it’s not about how much gold you wear, but how boldly you style it.

The heirloom passdown

The spotlight is on jewellery that tells a story. Families are bringing out their grandmother’s ancestral kundan chokers, polki bangles and vintage meenakari pieces, giving them new life through modern craftsmanship. Nilofar Jacques of Anayah Jewellery, a UK-based brand says, “There’s a strong shift towards individuality. People want pieces that feel deeply personal and tell a story.” From reset uncut diamonds to refreshed antique gold, the focus is on designs that honour heritage while fitting effortlessly into today’s celebrations.

Convertible necklaces and pendants

This Diwali, shoppers are investing in clever, convertible designs that seamlessly transition from grand festive statements to everyday elegance. A long haar that transforms into a choker, detachable pendants that double as brooches or mathapatis, and necklaces with removable layers are redefining how fine jewellery is worn. Brands such as Tanishq Rivaah, Anita Dongre Pinkcity and Khanna Jewellers are leading the way with innovative clasps, interchangeable mounts and adaptable gemstone settings that allow one piece to serve multiple moods.

As Head designer at Meena Jewellers advises, “Invest in versatile designs such as diamond chokers that transition into layered necklaces, statement jhumkas with detachable drops, or bangles. Focus on craftsmanship, proportion and comfort — pieces that feel as beautiful as they look.” A navratna pendant that dazzles at a Diwali dinner can later rest subtly on a gold chain for a quiet evening out. This season, the modern buyer wants jewellery that evolves with them — from heavy to light, from occasion to everyday.

The hand choker revival

This Diwali, all eyes are on the hands — quite literally. The traditional haath phool and paanch-patti designs are making a striking comeback, reimagined as modern “hand chokers” that drape elegantly across the fingers and wrists like jewellery armour. Crafted in gold, uncut diamonds, or meenakari work, these intricate pieces wrap around the hand with fluid grace, connecting rings to wrist cuffs through delicate chains or gem-studded lattices. They’re regal yet contemporary, a nod to India’s royal past with a distinctly fashion-forward twist. Perfect for festive soirées, these statement hand adornments pair beautifully with manicured nails, minimalist bangles, or even a clutch. Founder and designer Fatima Ali Al Dhaheri of Amwaj Jewellery adds, “Look for pieces that carry cultural significance but can also become heirlooms, something you’ll cherish and perhaps pass down”.

Big rocks — diamonds and emeralds

The allure of a single, striking gemstone reigns supreme. Whether it’s a radiant diamond solitaire or a deep green emerald, the focus is shifting towards one statement piece that commands attention. Big rocks lend effortless glamour — the kind that doesn’t need layers or embellishments to make an impact. The modern buyer is choosing to invest in size and clarity over quantity, letting a single stone carry the entire look. From oversized emerald studs to bold diamond drops, these pieces embody festive opulence. Styling tip: pair your stone with sleek hair or minimalist silhouettes to let the gem take centre stage — the bigger the rock, simpler the styling.

Statement jhumkas, sculptural danglers

This Diwali, maximalism makes a confident return through oversized, shoulder-grazing earrings that frame the face. Think exaggerated chandbalis layered with pearls, long sculptural danglers in fluid gold forms, and tiered jhumkas that cascade with movement. The silhouettes are becoming bolder and experimental — circular, teardrop and asymmetrical shapes inspired by architecture and temple artistry. Manish Malhotra captures the sentiment perfectly, saying, “I’m seeing such a love for statement pieces. The diamond earcuff, for example, has become a beautiful new-age heirloom. It’s bold, intricate, and sits beautifully with traditional looks. Even the earrings are no longer delicate; they’re sculptural, almost architectural.”

wknd@khaleejtimes.com