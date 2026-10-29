Diwali gifting in Dubai: How chefs are reinventing traditional Indian sweets

From gourmet laddoos to bespoke gift boxes, Dubai's chefs and luxury brands are reimagining traditional Indian sweets with premium ingredients

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Oct 2026, 4:32 PM
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There was a time when Diwali gifting meant a traditional box of‭ ‬kaju katli‭ ‬from the neighbourhood sweet shop‭. ‬It was delicious‭, ‬it was familiar‭, ‬and it was forgotten by the next week‭. ‬Not anymore‭!‬

This festive season in Dubai‭, ‬your‭ ‬mithai‭ (‬sweets‭) ‬is getting the same treatment as your luxury handbag‭. ‬Bespoke packaging‭, ‬single-origin ingredients‭, ‬chef-driven innovation‭, ‬and a story worth telling‭. ‬Welcome to the era of luxe‭ ‬mithai‭.‬

Luxury heritage

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For Bateel‭, ‬the brand that quite literally made the date gourmet‭, ‬luxury was never something to be added‭. ‬It was there from the‭ ‬beginning‭. ‬“Bateel’s story is one of authenticity‭, ‬quality and innovation‭. ‬We elevated the date to gourmet status by pairing our handpicked organic‭ ‬dates with the finest ingredients‭, ‬we created offerings that resonated across cultures‭. ‬We pioneered the world’s first date chocolate by combining our organic dates with single-origin chocolate‭,‬”‭ ‬the brand shares‭.‬

This Diwali‭, ‬that philosophy continues‭. ‬While Bateel is not launching a new chocolate range specifically for the festival‭, ‬its festive packaging‭, ‬including a new star-shaped box‭, ‬is designed for the season of light‭. ‬Bateel expects its Golden Date Latte‭, ‬paired with a new Mince Pie‭, ‬to be the bestseller this season‭. ‬

The brand’s recent innovations prove that desserts are a global language‭. ‬“Whether it is our Sea Salt Caramel truffle or Qahwa-infused ganache‭, ‬each creation reflects our dedication to quality‭. ‬More recently‭, ‬inspired by the success of Dubai Chocolate‭, ‬we introduced our‭ ‬
own signature version‭. ‬Highlights include our Kunafa Truffle Collection and our Dubai Date Chocolate Collection‭, ‬a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity‭.‬”

The chef's table

If Bateel gave the date its designer status‭, ‬chefs are doing the same for the‭ ‬laddoo‭.‬

At Avatara‭, ‬Dubai’s Michelin-starred Indian vegetarian restaurant‭, ‬Chef Omkar Walve is on a mission to give‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬the same reverence as French pâtisserie‭.‬

“My approach to reimagining‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬begins with preserving the emotion behind it‭. ‬These sweets carry memories of childhood‭, ‬family and celebrations‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.  ‬Chef Omkar is emphatic that Indian‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬doesn’t need to borrow luxury‮…‬‭ ‬it already is luxury‭. ‬“Indian‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬deserves the same luxury status as French pâtisserie because it demands exceptional craftsmanship and precision‭. ‬From patiently‭ ‬reducing milk to balancing sugar‭, ‬spices‭, ‬nuts and delicate aroma‭, ‬there is an extraordinary understanding of flavour involved‭.‬‭ ‬Every region brings its own techniques and stories‭, ‬passed down through generations‭.‬”

That sentiment is echoed at Trèsind‭, ‬where executive chef Mohammed Zeeshan sees‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬not as a trend to be elevated‭, ‬but a tradition to‭ ‬
be respected‭.‬

“When we started reimagining‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬at a fine-dining level‭, ‬the idea was not to make an Indian sweet look French‭. ‬It was to take something deeply familiar and present it in a way that could surprise the guest‭. ‬Whether it is a Black Forest-inspired‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬tart or‭ ‬Daulat Ki Chaat‭ ‬finished with gold‭, ‬the soul remains Indian‭, ‬but the technique and presentation evolve‭.‬”

How gifting has changed

This shift in perception is most visible in how‭ ‬
we gift‭. ‬Dubai’s luxury shoppers today don’t just want sweetness‭. ‬They want something more personal yet edible‭.‬

“I see a growing opportunity for‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬to become a prestige gift in Dubai‭, ‬alongside fine chocolates and French pâtisserie‭. ‬This is a city that appreciates craftsmanship‭, ‬thoughtful presentation and a sense of occasion‭,‬”‭ ‬notes Chef Omkar‭. ‬“Carefully chosen ingredients‭, ‬refined textures and elegant packaging can make it a compelling luxury gift‭.‬”

Patchi‭, ‬the Lebanese luxury chocolate house that has become synonymous with Diwali gifting in the UAE‭, ‬is witnessing this first‭-‬hand‭.‬

“Diwali is an important gifting occasion for Patchi in the UAE‭, ‬reflecting Dubai’s multicultural community and its appreciation for meaningful celebrations‭,‬”‭ ‬the brand shares‭. ‬“Our focus is on creating an elevated festive gifting experience that combines Patchi’s chocolate craftsmanship with the richness and vibrancy of Diwali traditions‭.‬”

For them‭, ‬the future of festive luxury is personal‭. ‬Beyond curated boxes‭, ‬they are leaning into in-boutique experiences like personalised calligraphy and interactive chocolate activities‭.‬

This is where the‭ ‬laddoos‭ ‬and the‭ ‬barfis‭ ‬find their edge‭. ‬In a market saturated with imported truffles‭, ‬a box of‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬that tells a story of saffron from Kashmir‭, ‬pistachios from Persia‭, ‬or a grandmother’s recipe perfected with modern technique that feels far more personal‭.‬

As Patchi notes‭, ‬“Traditional Indian sweets offer wonderful inspiration for future chocolate innovation‭. ‬Classics such as‭ ‬laddoos‭, ‬barfis‭, ‬and other‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬varieties present opportunities to explore new textures‭, ‬ingredients‭, ‬and flavour combinations within premium chocolate creations‭.‬”‭ ‬Think cardamom ganache‭, ‬saffron almond praline‭, ‬or a‭ ‬barfi‭-‬inspired truffle‮…‬‭ ‬Indian soul‭, ‬luxury craft‭.‬

More than competition

So‭, ‬is it‭ ‬laddoo‭ ‬versus macaron‭? ‬The chefs say no‭. ‬It’s not a takeover‭; ‬it’s a homecoming‭.‬

“I would say this is less about competition and more about the world becoming curious about cultures beyond its own‭. ‬Indian cuisine‭, ‬ingredients‭, ‬and craftsmanship are receiving greater international recognition‭, ‬and‭ ‬mithai‭ ‬is naturally becoming part of that conversation‭,‬”‭ ‬says Chef Zeeshan of Trèsind‭. ‬“A‭ ‬laddoo‭ ‬or a piece of‭ ‬barfi‭ ‬might look simple‭, ‬but behind it there can be generations of knowledge‭, ‬technique‭, ‬and tradition‭.‬”

This Diwali‭, ‬whether it’s Bateel’s star-shaped box of date truffles‭, ‬Avatara’s reimagined soulful sweet‭, ‬Tresind’s gold-dusted‭ ‬Daulat Ki Chaat‭, ‬or Patchi’s calligraphy-personalised festive hampers‭, ‬the message is the same‭.‬

Mithai‭ ‬was never just sugar and ghee‭. ‬It was always gold‭. ‬We’re finally boxing it like it is‭.‬

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