Diwali 2026: 7 top Indian designers reveal what to wear this festive season

Diwali has never been just about‭ ‬diyas‭. ‬It is a late brunch‭, ‬a quiet‭ ‬puja‭ ‬at home with family‭, ‬and a glittering dinner against the Marina skyline‭ ‬—‭ ‬all in one day‭. ‬The wardrobe‭, ‬naturally‭, ‬has to keep up‭.‬

We spoke to couturiers who shape how fashionistas dress for the festive season‭ ‬—‭ ‬Anita Dongre‭, ‬Manish Malhotra‭, ‬Varun Bahl‭, ‬Seema Gujral‭, ‬Siddartha Tytler‭, ‬Abhinav Mishra and Bhumika Sharma‭ ‬—‭ ‬on what festive dressing means now‭. ‬This year‭, ‬the focus will be on curation‭. ‬Fewer pieces‭, ‬worn with far more intent‭. ‬The light this year is softer‭, ‬richer‭, ‬and designed to last well beyond one night‭.‬

For Anita Dongre‭, ‬who has built her house on conscious luxury and has a deep connect with the Dubai audience‭, ‬this global shift‭ ‬is central‭. ‬“The modern Diwali wardrobe is rooted in tradition but styled with a global sensibility‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“She appreciates craftsmanship and heritage‭, ‬but she is also looking for versatility‭, ‬ease and refinement‭. ‬In Dubai especially‭, ‬there is confidence in dressing up‭. ‬It balances Indian craftsmanship with contemporary luxury‭, ‬creating pieces that feel timeless‭ ‬rather than trend-driven‭.‬”

THE SAREE‭, ‬THE JACKET AND THE‭ ‬SHARARA

The full‭, ‬heavily embroidered‭ ‬lehenga‭ ‬is no longer the only option‭. ‬In fact‭, ‬for 2026‭, ‬the saree is the undisputed hero‭.‬

For Manish Malhotra‭, ‬its appeal is endless reinvention‭. ‬“The‭ ‬saree‭ ‬is something I keep returning to because there are endless ways of interpreting the drape‭,‬”‭ ‬Manish says‭. ‬Anita Dongre agrees‭, ‬adding the‭ ‬lehenga‭ ‬and‭ ‬kurta‭ ‬set to the timeless trinity‭. ‬“A beautifully draped saree‭, ‬an elegant‭ ‬lehenga‭ ‬and a contemporary‭ ‬kurta‭ ‬set remain timeless‭,‬”‭ ‬she notes‭.‬

The second hero is the embroidered jacket‭ ‬—‭ ‬the single most mentioned piece across all designers‭. ‬Varun Bahl calls it‭ ‬“the ultimate statement layer”‭.‬

Then comes the‭ ‬sharara‭,‬‭ ‬which is also going to be this season’s favourite‭. ‬“A printed‭ ‬sharara‭ ‬set‭, ‬travelling with an embroidered jacket‭. ‬In Dubai‭, ‬I would wear it light‭, ‬with flat sandals‭. ‬For dinner in London‭, ‬I would add the jacket‭, ‬change into heels and choose bolder earrings‭,‬”‭ ‬says designer Bhumika Sharma‭.‬

For the woman who doesn’t want to wear a‭ ‬lehenga‭ ‬at all‭, ‬Anita offers the most practical take‭. ‬“Festive dressing does not have to mean elaborate dressing‭. ‬A beautifully tailored‭ ‬kurta‭ ‬set‭, ‬a flowing skirt paired with a handcrafted blouse‭, ‬or a contemporary co-ord with subtle embroidery can feel just as celebratory‭. ‬Sometimes restraint can be the most luxurious statement‭.‬”

Manish sees the jacket as a festive menswear essential‭, ‬too‭. ‬“A sharply cut‭ ‬bandhgala‭ ‬or a contemporary festive jacket with clean trousers travels effortlessly‭,‬”‭ ‬he notes‭.‬

JEWEL TONES WITH IVORY IS THE NEW RED

If there is one shift everyone agrees on‭, ‬it is colour‭. ‬The classic bridal red still holds its place‭ ‬—‭ ‬Bhumika Sharma calls it‭ ‬“the colour of Diwali”‭. ‬But it is now joined by a far more nuanced palette‭.‬

Seema Gujral and Abhinav Mishra are championing soft metallics‭ ‬—‭ ‬champagne‭, ‬antique gold‭, ‬ivory and burnished bronze‭ ‬—‭ ‬because‭, ‬as Seema notes‭, ‬“they photograph beautifully and move easily between day and evening”‭.‬

Anita Dongre bridges both worlds with jewel tones and soft metallics‭. ‬“I always return to deep jewel tones like emerald and ruby‭, ‬soft golds‭, ‬and rich shades inspired by nature‭. ‬These colours have a‭ ‬sense of occasion while remaining enduringly elegant‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

Manish Malhotra echoes this‭, ‬noting his return to ivory and black as timeless anchors‭. ‬“Jewel tones have an enduring place in festive dressing‭ ‬—‭ ‬they immediately have that richness without needing too much embellishment‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

Varun Bahl‭, ‬never one to shy away from drama‭, ‬makes the opposite case for maximal joy‭. ‬“Dubai doesn’t do understated‭, ‬and neither does Diwali‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬His palette is emerald‭, ‬ruby‭, ‬midnight blue‭, ‬deep fuchsia and gold‭, ‬often layered with his signature florals‭. ‬“Walk into the room and let the clothes arrive before you do‭. ‬Diwali is the festival of light‭, ‬and you should be the brightest thing in it‭.‬”

So‭, ‬invest in jewel tones for impact and ivory for longevity‭. ‬As Sharma puts it‭, ‬“Teal looks rich against gold and suits every skin tone‭. ‬Yellow recalls marigolds and the warm glow of‭ ‬diyas‭.‬”

FROM HEIRLOOM TO EVERYDAY

What makes Diwali 2026‭ ‬conscious is not less craft‭, ‬but more meaningful craft‭. ‬For these designers‭, ‬sustainability is about longevity‭. ‬“The most sustainable thing you can do is create something worth keeping‭,‬”‭ ‬says Seema Gujral‭.‬

Anita Dongre‭, ‬known for her focus on natural fibres and artisan communities‭, ‬adds flesh to this philosophy‭. ‬“For me‭, ‬conscious fashion begins with creating something that will be cherished for years‭. ‬A festive outfit should carry beauty‭,‬‭ ‬emotion and longevity‭. ‬When a garment has lasting value and meaning‭, ‬it naturally becomes a more responsible choice‭.‬”

Manish adds his thoughts‭. ‬“One of the most meaningful aspects of Indian craftsmanship is that it is inherently about the human hand‭, ‬time and longevity‭. ‬I‭ ‬also believe clothes should have a life beyond one occasion‭.‬”

The newness lies in how the craft is applied‭. ‬Bhumika Sharma is reimagining‭ ‬gota sitara‭ ‬on relaxed‭ ‬kaftans‭. ‬Varun Bahl is bringing dimension back to florals with hand-worked appliqué‭.‬

This season‭, ‬Anita is reimagining Benarasi textiles‭, ‬a craft she has been invested in for years‭. ‬“We work closely with master weavers to develop original motifs and fabrics that feel distinctly our own‭. ‬Traditional weaving techniques are being reimagined through lighter constructions‭, ‬nature-inspired motifs and contemporary silhouettes‭, ‬allowing heritage crafts to evolve while remaining true to their origins‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

Siddartha Tytler is revisiting Parsi Gara‭. ‬“It has a beautiful cultural history‭, ‬and I wanted to retain the richness of the original craft while interpreting it in a way that feels relevant‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

FASHION FOR A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

We asked all designers to design a look that goes from a Diwali brunch in Dubai to a cocktail dinner in London‭. ‬The answer was unanimous‭ ‬—‭ ‬a versatile base with a transformative layer‭.‬

“I would choose a champagne or ivory saree with tonal crystal work and a very modern blouse‭,‬”‭ ‬says Seema Gujral‭.‬

Anita Dongre’s solution is the most travel-friendly‭: ‬“I would choose a fluid Benarasi skirt paired with a structured blouse and a lightweight embroidered jacket‭. ‬It carries the richness of Indian craftsmanship while remaining versatile enough to move between different settings and cities‭. ‬Styled minimally during the day and elevated with jewellery in the evening‭, ‬it reflects the way women dress today‭ ‬—‭ ‬globally‭, ‬effortlessly and with a strong sense of individuality‭.‬”

When it comes to travel colours for the festive season‭, ‬Tytler votes for black and gold as the ultimate travel palette‭. ‬“Black and gold have a timeless appeal and work beautifully across different settings‭.‬”

As Manish puts it‭, ‬“The modern Indian wardrobe doesn’t need to lose its identity to feel completely at home anywhere in the world‭.‬”

THE FINAL TOUCH‭: ‬THE JEWELLERY

If the clothes are more subdued‭, ‬jewellery is doing the talking this year‭. ‬The rule for 2026‭ ‬is one hero piece‭. ‬Manish Malhotra‭,‬‭ ‬who has just launched The M Collection of fine jewellery line‭, ‬says‭, ‬“I love the contrast between an extraordinary traditional necklace and something much more contemporary‭ ‬—‭ ‬earcuffs‭, ‬layered necklaces‭, ‬pieces that can be stacked and styled differently‭.‬”

For women‭, ‬statement earrings are non-negotiable‭. ‬As Varun Bahl notes‭, ‬“I love jewellery that has a presence‭. ‬Statement earrings are a must‭.‬”‭ ‬When the outfit is understated‭, ‬they carry the entire look‭. ‬Jhumkas‭ ‬are ideal for the day‭, ‬a cocktail ring for the evening‭, ‬the designers echo‭. ‬

For men‭, ‬the detail is everything when it comes to jewellery‭. ‬Sid Tytler shares his signature pieces to match the outfit‭. ‬“A classic watch‭, ‬a refined brooch or a statement ring can add character‭.‬”

Ultimately‭, ‬the Diwali wardrobe of 2026‭ ‬is not about buying more‭. ‬It is about buying with intent‭. ‬An ivory saree that will see 10‭ ‬Diwalis‭, ‬a jacket embroidered by hands that know its craft for generations‭, ‬a pair of earrings that finishes every look from Dubai to London‭. ‬As Manish Malhotra reminds us‭, ‬this is the new luxury‭. ‬“Pieces you want to keep‭, ‬re-wear and eventually pass on‭,‬”‭ ‬he wraps up‭. ‬