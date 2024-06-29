Partner Content By KT Engage
Discover All-Inclusive Luxury at TRS Ibiza Hotel
TRS Ibiza Hotel is nestled in an extraordinary setting, offering superb gastronomy, dedicated butler service, and unforgettable Mediterranean sunsets
Are you ready to live the ultimate all-inclusive luxury stay in Ibiza? Let yourself be carried away by your desires and break free from routine at TRS Ibiza Hotel, an experience you will never forget.
The TRS Ibiza Hotel is located just a few kilometres from San Antoni, on the west coast of Ibiza. Here you can enjoy the turquoise water and white sandy beaches of Cala Gració, or discover other hidden coves, awesome cliffs and breathtaking sunsets.
Opened in 2022, TRS Ibiza Hotel is nestled in an extraordinary setting, offering superb gastronomy, dedicated butler service, and unforgettable Mediterranean sunsets. The hotel features a 24-hour reception, a gym, currency exchange, a luggage room, concierge services, bellman service, and wake-up calls. Guests can also enjoy amenities such as early check-in and late check-out options, car rental, parking facilities, a spa, and laundry services. Additionally, there's a newly introduced pet-friendly service allowing dogs up to 10kg (extra charges apply).
Exquisite Gastronomy
At TRS Ibiza Hotel, you can choose from two à la carte restaurants offering Mediterranean cuisine and an Argentinean grill, as well as a show-cooking restaurant with international flavors.
The signature level at TRS Ibiza Hotel
For those who always seek to elevate their experience, The Signature Level upgrade offers exclusive advantages and benefits both within and outside the hotel.
Advantages and Benefits:
* DINE OUT Programme: Enjoy a special tasting menu at some of the most reputable restaurants on the island.
* Exclusive Event Access: Entry to exclusive events at Ushuaia Ibiza, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, and Hi Ibiza.
* Premium Beverages: Access to a selection of premium beverages.
* Complimentary Spa Entry: One complimentary entry per person, per stay, to the hydrotherapy circuit at our innovative spa.
* Exclusive Lounge Areas: Access to poolside lounge areas with sun loungers for sunbathing.
Privileged Hotel Location
Nestled in a serene cove in Cala Gració, surrounded by manicured gardens that lead down to the beach, the TRS Ibiza Hotel is perfect for relaxation. It is just 2 km from San Antonio, where you'll find various restaurants, bars, pubs, shops, and public transport for quick access to entertainment venues. The airport in Ibiza is 20 km away.
Rooms: A Relaxing Paradise
The hotel offers 378 fully equipped suites with balconies and breathtaking views, combining the rustic style of the Mediterranean with modern amenities.
In-Room Features:
- Balcony or terrace
- Bathrobe and slippers
- Included minibar
- Safety box
- Coffee and tea facilities
- Nespresso machine
- Bathroom amenities
- Hairdryer
- Pillow menu
- Butler service
Choose your suite and enjoy a stay with all the comforts, including premium options like access to swim-up pools. Signature Level rooms and suites offer direct pool access, with some featuring a rooftop terrace and hot tub. Sea view suites come with additional amenities, free minibar restocking, and access to premium beverages. Butler service is available 24/7.
Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness
Complete your day at our sanctuary of relaxation. For an additional charge, enjoy a rejuvenating experience with hydrotherapy, massages, beauty treatments, and more. Indulge in our selection of vegan treatments. Book directly on the app for services such as invigorating massages, facial and body treatments, manicure and pedicure, haircuts and hairstyles, makeup, and waxing.