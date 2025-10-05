Dilli Cartel revives the royal flavours of Old Delhi in Dubai

Dubai’s thriving food scene has welcomed a new name that is fast earning a loyal following among lovers of authentic Indian cuisine. The Dilli Cartel, located in Landmark Hotel, Al Rigga, brings to the city a refined taste of Old Delhi’s royal kitchens and street-side culture, serving Mughlai classics in a setting that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. The restaurant quietly opened earlier this year and has already begun drawing attention for its dedication to preserving age-old recipes and culinary craftsmanship rarely seen in today’s fast-paced dining market.

At The Dilli Cartel, every dish carries a story from the lanes of Chandni Chowk and the courts of the Mughals. The slow-cooked Nihari simmers for hours before reaching the table, the Mutton Qorma is rich with heritage spices, and the Nazakat-e-Gosht kebabs melt delicately on the tongue. Traditional breads such as Khamiri Roti and Sheermal are prepared fresh in the tandoor, while desserts like Shahi Tukda and classic Delhi chaat bring back the city’s unmistakable flavours. Each plate is crafted to evoke the warmth of home and the grandeur of history, offering diners a journey through centuries of culinary tradition.

The concept was envisioned by Nazish Faruqui, who has spent more than a decade working across the GCC. Having led ventures in the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia since 2012, Faruqui combined his business experience with his deep personal connection to Delhi’s culture to create a restaurant that celebrates both authenticity and emotion. “The Dilli Cartel is not just about food it’s about preserving a legacy,” he says. “Delhi’s cuisine is emotional, layered, and cultural. I wanted to recreate that same honesty and warmth in Dubai, a city that embraces every flavour of the world.”

The launch comes at a time when Dubai’s dining industry continues to expand. According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate’s restaurant sector grew by 17 per cent in 2024, crossing Dh14 billion in annual revenue. With an Indian community of more than 3.5 million residents and a rising number of global visitors, demand for regional Indian food has surged. Industry reports show that nearly a quarter of all new restaurants opened last year were inspired by authentic regional cuisines rather than modern fusion menus. In this context, The Dilli Cartel positions itself as a concept that delivers genuine taste and tradition to a discerning audience. “People today crave authenticity,” Faruqui adds. “They want to taste food that tells a story food that feels real.”

The restaurant’s interiors mirror that philosophy. Designed with rustic textures, warm lighting, and subtle Mughal motifs, the space merges old-world charm with urban sophistication. Guests describe it as comforting yet refined a place where families gather, friends reconnect, and visitors discover the depth of Delhi’s culinary heritage. The hum of conversation, the aroma of charcoal grills, and the gleam of copper utensils together create an ambience that is immersive and timeless.

Looking ahead, The Dilli Cartel has set its sights on regional growth. Plans are underway to expand to Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar by 2026, with the aim of building the brand into the GCC’s leading name in Mughlai dining. Faruqui’s long-term vision is to make The Dilli Cartel synonymous with honest, heritage-driven cuisine that remains true to its roots while appealing to an international palate. “Our goal is to bring the soul of Delhi to every major GCC city,” he says. “This is about tradition meeting ambition and about ensuring that every guest feels the same love for food that inspired this journey.”